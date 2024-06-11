Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign Sean Johnson to extension

Toronto FC have signed goalkeeper Sean Johnson to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old US men’s national team veteran joined Toronto in free agency in early 2023 after previous stints at New York City FC (2017-22) and Chicago Fire FC (2010-16). He's posted 10 clean sheets in 32 starts for TFC, recently becoming the fourth player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season clean sheets.

"We are happy to announce that Sean has signed an extension with Toronto FC, as he has been an integral part of our evolution both on and off the field," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

"Sean will continue to provide us with the consistency and stability we will need in our group as we continue to push towards reaching our full potential. His leadership has been a fundamental aspect of our team's identity, and we look forward to Sean helping our club achieve its goals in 2024 and beyond."

One of the league's premier 'keepers with nearly 400 appearances, Johnson won MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi honors to lead NYCFC to their first league title in 2021 and was named an MLS All-Star in 2022. He is head coach John Herdman's first-choice starter ahead of Luka Gavran.

"I am excited to extend my time in Toronto – the fans have welcomed me with open arms since arriving," Johnson said. "TFC has a rich history of success and I'm committed to giving everything to add some more special moments for the club and the city."

Toronto FC, in their first season under head coach John Herdman, are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings (24 points). They host Chicago on Saturday night at BMO Field (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

