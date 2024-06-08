USMNT fall to Colombia in Copa América tune-up friendly

The US men's national team took a 5-1 defeat to Colombia at Commanders Field on Saturday in the first of two international friendlies in preparation for the upcoming Copa América.
Tim Weah scored the lone goal of the match for the Yanks, who were done in by a pair of early concessions and a barrage of late goals from the Colombians.
Colombia struck twice in the first 20 minutes, getting a sixth-minute opener from Jhon Arias that was followed up a spectacular bicycle kick from Internacional forward Rafael Borré.
The US responded, finally pulling one back in the 58th minute through Weah. The Juventus winger ran onto a perfectly weighted pass from forward Folarin Balogun, lashing the finish to the far post to halve the deficit.
But Colombia would put the match to bed on 77 minutes, as Ríos found himself unmarked in the box for an easy finish against US goalkeeper Matt Turner. Jorge Carrascal and Luis Sinisterra continued the late onslaught, tallying insurance goals in the 85th and 88th minute.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Weah's goal provided a brief lifeline but the Yanks did not look up to the task in their first match back in action since their victorious Concacaf Nations League campaign, suffering the most lopsided defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era. A plethora of defensive giveaways were the main culprit, something that will need to be cleaned up if the USMNT are going to put forth a competitive showing at Copa América.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Borré provided the highlight of the night for Colombia with his athletic bicycle kick finish.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Luis Sinisterra made the most of his substitute appearance for Colombia, adding an assist to go along with his 88th-minute goal.
Next Up
- USA: Wednesday, June 12 vs. Brazil | 7 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo) | International Friendly
- COL: Saturday, June 15 vs. Bolivia | 5 pm ET | International Friendly