USA learn final World Cup opponent: Türkiye join Group D

The United States' final Group D opponent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is locked in.
Türkiye defeated Kosovo, 1-0, on Tuesday in the UEFA Playoff Path C final, booking their place at this summer's momentous tournament.
USA: World Cup Group D schedule
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia | Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
How they qualified
Paraguay finished sixth in the South American (Conmebol) World Cup qualifying round-robin with 28 points.
Who to watch
La Albirroja are led by Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón and center back Gustavo Gómez, who captains the side. MLS midfielders Matías Galarza (Atlanta) and Braian Ojeda (Orlando City) are also in contention for a starting XI spot, as is former Inter Miami CF standout Diego Gómez.
World Cup history
This will be Paraguay's ninth World Cup appearance, but first since the 2010 edition in South Africa. They reached the quarterfinals that year, which was their best World Cup performance to date.
How they qualified
Australia booked their World Cup ticket by finishing second behind Japan in Group C of the third round of Asian (AFC) World Cup qualifying. At that stage, the top two teams from each group automatically qualified.
Who to watch
Australia boast a strong MLS contingent, including New York City FC teammates Kai Trewin and Aiden O'Neill. Elsewhere, Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek and defenders Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids) and Kye Rowles (D.C. United) are battling for a seat on the plane.
World Cup history
The Socceroos have qualified for seven World Cups, including every tournament since 2006. Their best-ever finish is reaching the Round of 16, which they've done twice (2006, '22).
How they qualified
Türkiye finished second in Group E of European (UEFA) qualifying behind Spain. Viewed as the favorites to advance from UEFA Pathway C, they defeated Romania before overcoming Kosovo to earn their place in the 48-team field.
Who to watch
Türkiye have several world-class talents, including Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler and Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. Inter Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who has more than 100 caps for his country, patrols the midfield.
World Cup history
Türkiye have qualified for just three World Cups, and will break a 24-year drought after most recently featuring in the 2002 tournament. During their last foray into the World Cup, the Turks finished third overall.
How they qualified
The United States auto-qualified as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. Concacaf rivals Canada and Mexico followed the same pathway, avoiding the typical regional qualifiers.
Who to watch
The USMNT feature marquee names like AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Crystal Palace center back Chris Richards.
There's also a distinct MLS influence, including midfielders Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) and Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC). Goalkeepers Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution) are battling for the No. 1 spot at the World Cup.
World Cup history
This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994). The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold across 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19