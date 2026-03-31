USA learn final World Cup opponent: Türkiye join Group D

The United States ' final Group D opponent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is locked in.

Türkiye defeated Kosovo, 1-0, on Tuesday in the UEFA Playoff Path C final, booking their place at this summer's momentous tournament.

AT LONG LAST, TÜRKIYE IS BACK IN THE FIFA WORLD CUP! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/3Zk1jC0SkS

This will be Paraguay's ninth World Cup appearance, but first since the 2010 edition in South Africa. They reached the quarterfinals that year, which was their best World Cup performance to date.

The Socceroos have qualified for seven World Cups, including every tournament since 2006. Their best-ever finish is reaching the Round of 16, which they've done twice (2006, '22).

Australia booked their World Cup ticket by finishing second behind Japan in Group C of the third round of Asian (AFC) World Cup qualifying. At that stage, the top two teams from each group automatically qualified.

How they qualified

Türkiye finished second in Group E of European (UEFA) qualifying behind Spain. Viewed as the favorites to advance from UEFA Pathway C, they defeated Romania before overcoming Kosovo to earn their place in the 48-team field.

Who to watch

Türkiye have several world-class talents, including Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler and Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. Inter Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who has more than 100 caps for his country, patrols the midfield.

World Cup history