Sweden vs. Tunisia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group F match

MLS players clash when Herman Johansson 's Sweden open Group F play against Rayan Elloumi 's Tunisia on Sunday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Head coach Graham Potter's side will close out Group F play against the Netherlands (June 20) and Japan (June 25).

Sweden's squad is highlighted by English Premier League stars, including Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, Liverpool striker Alexander Isak and Aston Villa defender Victor Lindelöf.

The Blågult will be making their 13th World Cup appearance, having once reached the final as hosts in 1958.

After initially just missing out on Sweden's World Cup roster, Johansson was added to the squad as an injury replacement for Emil Holm.

Featuring FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson, Sweden return to the World Cup for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2018.

Herman Johansson is IN. 🇸🇪 The @FCDallas defender officially joins Sweden's roster for the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/LWLOXfgZFg

FIFA World Ranking: 45

45 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

Featuring Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Rayan Elloumi, Tunisia will make their seventh World Cup appearance.

After originally debuting for Canada, the 18-year-old Elloumi filed a one-time switch to permanently represent Tunisia and will be one of the youngest players at the World Cup.

Despite capturing a famous 1-0 victory over eventual finalists France in 2022, the African nation has never reached the knockout stages.

Although they face a challenging path in Group F, the Eagles of Carthage will hope to advance past the group stage for the first time behind the talent of Union Berlin midfielder Rani Khedira and Paris Saint-Germain forward Khalil Ayari.