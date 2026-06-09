Spain vs. Cape Verde: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H match

Boasting two MLS players, Cape Verde chase a historic upset against title-contenders Spain when they make their FIFA World Cup debut on Monday.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Monday, June 15 | 12 pm ET/9 am PT
Where
- Atlanta Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 2
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
Making their 13th consecutive World Cup appearance (17th overall), Spain enter the tournament as one of the clear favorites.
As the reigning European champions and 2010 World Cup champions, nothing short of lifting another title will be satisfactory.
Headlined by FC Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, club teammate Pedri and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, La Roja have all the pieces necessary to lift the sport's most coveted trophy.
Head coach Luis de la Fuente's side will close out Group H play with matches against Saudi Arabia (June 21) and Uruguay (June 26).
- FIFA World Ranking: 67
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
Featuring San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira, Cape Verde are one of four nations making their World Cup debut this summer.
Recently making his Blue Sharks debut in a pre-World Cup friendly against Serbia after representing the United States at youth international levels, Dos Santos was a key part of San Diego's historic inaugural season in 2025. That season, he kept 10 clean sheets in 30 appearances as SDFC set expansion records for points (63) and wins (19).
Similarly, Moreira has been a key cog in the Crew's back line for years, helping the club lift the 2021 Campeones Cup, 2023 MLS Cup presented by Audi and 2024 Leagues Cup titles while being named the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year. He also helped guide Cape Verde to the 2023 African Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
Head coach Pedro Leitão Brito (a.k.a. Bubista)'s side will conclude group play with games against Uruguay (June 21) and Saudi Arabia (June 26).