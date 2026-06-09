Spain vs. Cape Verde: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H match

Boasting two MLS players , Cape Verde chase a historic upset against title-contenders Spain when they make their FIFA World Cup debut on Monday.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente's side will close out Group H play with matches against Saudi Arabia (June 21) and Uruguay (June 26).

Headlined by FC Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, club teammate Pedri and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, La Roja have all the pieces necessary to lift the sport's most coveted trophy.

As the reigning European champions and 2010 World Cup champions, nothing short of lifting another title will be satisfactory.

Making their 13th consecutive World Cup appearance (17th overall), Spain enter the tournament as one of the clear favorites.

History made for @fcfcomunica . 🇨🇻 Steven Moreira and C.J. Dos Santos have been selected to the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/SOax1dnA4R

FIFA World Ranking: 67

67 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

Recently making his Blue Sharks debut in a pre-World Cup friendly against Serbia after representing the United States at youth international levels, Dos Santos was a key part of San Diego's historic inaugural season in 2025. That season, he kept 10 clean sheets in 30 appearances as SDFC set expansion records for points (63) and wins (19).

Similarly, Moreira has been a key cog in the Crew's back line for years, helping the club lift the 2021 Campeones Cup, 2023 MLS Cup presented by Audi and 2024 Leagues Cup titles while being named the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year. He also helped guide Cape Verde to the 2023 African Cup of Nations quarterfinals.