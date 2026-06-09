Matt Freese: From the backyard to the World Cup

To my 10-year-old self: What a ride you’re in for.

Growing up playing soccer in the backyard, Timmy will basically be your first goalie coach. He’ll take shots on you, teach you how to time your jumps, and test you like only a big brother could.

You’ll play other sports, but are naturally drawn to soccer. You and Timmy will try to create plays that you see on TV, always try to beat each other, and have fun while doing it – even all those times when you come inside dirty, and Mom makes you take a shower before eating dinner.

Very soon, you’ll be sitting on the couch, eating pizza from Carmine’s, and watching Tim Howard play at the 2009 Confederations Cup on TV. Then, a few years later, you’ll be at your physical therapist’s office rehabbing your shoulder, and see Tim Howard’s historical performance at the 2014 World Cup against Belgium. Those moments will spark a dream for you, and the memories of those moments will give you the motivation to make that dream come alive.

Getting there won’t be easy – plenty of ups and downs, downs and ups.

There will be early-morning lifts and practices before high school. You’ll travel for soccer and have to miss many important milestones. When you’re at Harvard, you’ll forgo finishing your degree on time to start your professional career at 20. You’ll deal with failures and lessons along the way, and your body will hurt more than you can imagine.

But it will all be worth it. Trust me.

You’ll eventually find yourself in a position to inspire the next 10-year-old soccer player who’s watching the United States national team at home, eating pizza with his big brother.

You’ll show those kids looking up to you that if they follow the two biggest lessons you’ve learned throughout your life, they can make their dreams come true. First, believe in yourself even when others don’t. And second, be the hardest-working person in every room you ever step foot in.

On your journey, that will mean being passionate about your dreams, crazy competitive, and confident in your abilities. Those traits will carry you through all the sacrifices and challenges along the way to accomplishing this dream – representing the United States at a World Cup. And what’s more wild? It’ll be on home soil in front of your friends and family.

When you’re finally hearing that national anthem with the U.S. Soccer badge on your chest, take it all in – all the small moments that added up, all the support and love your family gave you, all the tribulations along the way.