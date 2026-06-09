Iran vs. New Zealand: How to watch, stream World Cup Group G match

Featuring two MLS standouts , New Zealand will make their 2026 FIFA World Cup debut on Monday against Iran in Group G action.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran will close out Group G play against Belgium (June 21) and Egypt (June 26).

Co-captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who features for FCV Dender in the Belgian Pro League, is another goal threat. He won the 2017-18 Eredivisie Golden Boot with former club AZ Alkmaar.

Team Melli is led by legendary striker Mehdi Taremi, the country's second all-time leading scorer (58 goals). He's starred for top European sides such as FC Porto, Inter Milan and current club Olympiacos.

Iran are making their seventh World Cup appearance, and fourth straight trip, after topping Group A in the third round of AFC qualifiers.

Ready for the world stage. 🌎 Finn Surman and Michael Boxall have been selected to @NZ_Football 's FIFA World Cup roster. 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/nobz82YnwC

FIFA World Ranking: 85

85 Confederation: OFC (Oceania)

Boxall has been a cornerstone of the Loons' backline since their inaugural MLS season in 2017, earning a 2025 All-Star nod. Internationally, the veteran has earned 63 caps and played at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics as an overage player.

Fellow 2024 Olympian Surman has been a consistent defensive presence for the Timbers since arriving in Portland in July 2024 from Australian A-League side Wellington Phoenix FC. He's made 19 international appearances

After clinching Oceania's lone spot and their third World Cup berth, the All Whites hope to reach the tournament knockout stages for the first time.