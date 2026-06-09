Columbus Crew sign defender Brooks Lennon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Brooks Lennon via free agency, the club announced Tuesday.

Lennon is under contract through June 2027 with club options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

A 10-year MLS veteran, Lennon previously featured for Real Salt Lake (2017-19) and Atlanta United (2020-25). During those stops, the fullback made nearly 300 appearances across all competitions.

"Brooks is a proven MLS player whose versatility and skill set are a good complement to our roster," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

"He is a hard-working player whose professionalism and ability to impact the game in multiple ways will provide important depth and competition within our group heading into the remainder of the season."

At the international level, Lennon earned his sole USMNT cap in 2021. He also played at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Before starting his MLS career, Lennon played in England for Liverpool FC's youth teams.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Crew," said Lennon. "It's an incredible organization with amazing facilities, and the way Columbus likes to play fits my style perfectly.

"I can't wait to get going, play at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field and bring home wins for our fans."