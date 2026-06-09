USMNT expectations: What is the 2026 FIFA World Cup outlook?

From the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, one of my strongest memories is walking out of the tunnel before our opener against Ghana. You normally see the field right away, but that day you couldn't even see the grass. The entire area was packed with photographers, cameras, and flashes – and that’s when the scale of the World Cup really hit me.
I realized we’re part of something being watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world. There are nerves and pressure, but those feelings mean you're alive. The adrenaline is truly incredible.
Immediately, we channeled that energy and scored within the first 30 seconds. DeMarcus Beasley took a throw-in, Jermaine Jones passed to Clint Dempsey, and then Deuce dribbled a defender, got his shot off and beat the goalkeeper. I had the best seat in the house for that play. I crashed the back post and anticipated a rebound, with no defender in sight. I still joke with Clint that if his shot was slightly more to the right, I have a tap-in and score. But nobody deserved that goal more – he was so clutch in high-pressure games and is a legend for a reason.
The game settled from there; Ghana equalized late in the second half and John Anthony Brooks responded with an incredible header off a corner kick. We ended up winning 2-1, and we’re off to the races. All the preparation came together. We had set the tone.
That’s what the United States are building towards this summer. They have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, playing a World Cup on home soil, and I'm honestly envious they're getting that chance! Guys like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, can they deliver those iconic moments? I believe so, and it all begins on Friday night against Paraguay in Los Angeles.
Strenghts & weaknesses
First, I’m encouraged by what the USMNT have shown before the tournament. Mauricio Pochettino talks extensively about culture, intensity, and aggression, and I think those qualities were evident in the send-off friendlies against Senegal and Germany. Even though Germany scored early, you could see the players’ commitment. The way they moved, competed, and fought for each other stood out. A couple of years ago, we wondered if this group had enough edge and if teammates were standing up for one another. Then you see the tackle from Tim Weah late in the Germany match; that showed edge and character.
You need that at a World Cup. It's easy to get caught up talking about tiki-taka, tactics and possession, but international football is often decided on the margins. Sometimes the difference comes down to intensity, camaraderie, and a willingness to fight for each other. Those qualities are built during training sessions, around the hotel, and throughout camp. The team showed that willingness, and it’s a big positive.
I also liked the fluidity in attack, which is where Christian Pulisic thrives. Sergiño Dest's goal against Senegal was a great example, and against Germany there were moments when Dest almost played like a No. 9, arriving in dangerous areas and finding chances. That's the freedom and movement Pochettino wants. The balance is making sure that freedom doesn't come at the expense of defensive organization.
It’s why my biggest concern remains the collective defending. I'm not just talking about the back four or the goalkeeper; I'm talking about team defense and rest defense. When players are rotating and moving freely in the attacking phase, the structure behind the ball has to be solid. At the World Cup, you're not going to go far if you're leaking goals. The US will likely have a lot of possession in the group stage, but they have to be sharper in transition moments. One of Senegal's goals came from a situation where the US still had numbers back defensively, but they allowed the attack to progress too easily. Those moments need to improve, and it’s where a healthy Chris Richards would go a long way.
Set pieces are another key area. Historically, the United States have always taken pride in their athleticism, size, and physical presence. They have to be stronger on set pieces defensively, and they need to capitalize on them offensively. In tournament soccer, where games are often tight, set pieces can decide everything. I liked some of the variations we saw against Germany, including a few short corners. It showed they're working on new ideas and probably holding some back for the tournament.
World Cup expectations
That brings me to expectations: the United States should advance from Group D and, honestly, finish first. The starting XI is stronger than the other teams on paper. Just don’t confuse that with the games being easy.
Paraguay, in particular, present a dangerous opener. Coming through Conmebol is always hard, and they have quality throughout the squad – Andrés Cubas and Miguel Almirón as MLS standouts, and the likes of Diego Gómez and Omar Alderete in the Premier League. The US are the stronger team, but Paraguay are more than capable of making life difficult and earning a result.
Then it’s up to Seattle on June 19, where Australia provide a different challenge. They don’t have the same individual talent, but they're built around the collective. They're organized, disciplined, and willing to suffer for each other. Those teams can be difficult to break down, especially if they sit deep and look to counterattack.
Lastly, it’s back to Los Angeles to face Türkiye on June 25. Türkiye have some fantastic players in Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız. They’re game-changers who could cause real problems. That game likely determines who tops the group and, in theory, gets an easier game in the knockouts.
All that said, this US squad is extremely talented and I think being a host nation gives them an advantage. It’s also why the benchmark should be the quarterfinals. If they reach the semifinals, that's a tremendous achievement. But a quarterfinal appearance feels like a realistic outcome, and anything beyond that is a bonus.
Locked in
I know this team can do it, too. I caught up with several players at the roster reveal event in New York City, and what stood out was how focused they are. Some players have gone so far as to have separate phones for different parts of their lives – one for everyday use and another limited to close family and friends, without social media. The goal is simple: eliminate distractions and stay locked in. That’s a sign that this group understands the opportunity in front of them. They're taking preparation seriously and approaching this tournament with the right mindset.
Talking with the Philadelphia Union guys and others, my message was to trust what got you here. You're at a World Cup because you belong. You don't need to change who you are or suddenly do something different. There will be nerves, but rely on your game, trust your preparation, and lean on your quality.
At the same time, I told them to enjoy it. You don't want to be so tense and locked in that you miss the experience. Stay loose, soak it all in, and appreciate what this tournament is. Obviously, you have to stay focused and avoid distractions, but it's important to get out, experience the atmosphere, and feed off the energy that a World Cup provides, especially one being played on home soil.
You've got the home crowd behind you, and that's a unique advantage. How do you channel that in the right way? Not because you need motivation, but because it can give you that extra edge. It's almost like having an extra player, the way we talk about home-field advantage at the club level. The challenge is finding a way to harness that energy so it pushes you a little further, helps you run a little harder, compete a little longer, and find that extra gear when you need it.
Now, all that’s left is to play the games. This team is ready, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this summer. Let’s get it!