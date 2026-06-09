USMNT expectations: What is the 2026 FIFA World Cup outlook?

From the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, one of my strongest memories is walking out of the tunnel before our opener against Ghana. You normally see the field right away, but that day you couldn't even see the grass. The entire area was packed with photographers, cameras, and flashes – and that’s when the scale of the World Cup really hit me.

That’s what the United States are building towards this summer. They have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, playing a World Cup on home soil, and I'm honestly envious they're getting that chance! Guys like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, can they deliver those iconic moments? I believe so, and it all begins on Friday night against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

The game settled from there; Ghana equalized late in the second half and John Anthony Brooks responded with an incredible header off a corner kick. We ended up winning 2-1, and we’re off to the races. All the preparation came together. We had set the tone.

Immediately, we channeled that energy and scored within the first 30 seconds. DeMarcus Beasley took a throw-in, Jermaine Jones passed to Clint Dempsey, and then Deuce dribbled a defender, got his shot off and beat the goalkeeper. I had the best seat in the house for that play. I crashed the back post and anticipated a rebound, with no defender in sight. I still joke with Clint that if his shot was slightly more to the right, I have a tap-in and score. But nobody deserved that goal more – he was so clutch in high-pressure games and is a legend for a reason.

I realized we’re part of something being watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world. There are nerves and pressure, but those feelings mean you're alive. The adrenaline is truly incredible.

Strenghts & weaknesses

First, I’m encouraged by what the USMNT have shown before the tournament. Mauricio Pochettino talks extensively about culture, intensity, and aggression, and I think those qualities were evident in the send-off friendlies against Senegal and Germany. Even though Germany scored early, you could see the players’ commitment. The way they moved, competed, and fought for each other stood out. A couple of years ago, we wondered if this group had enough edge and if teammates were standing up for one another. Then you see the tackle from Tim Weah late in the Germany match; that showed edge and character.

You need that at a World Cup. It's easy to get caught up talking about tiki-taka, tactics and possession, but international football is often decided on the margins. Sometimes the difference comes down to intensity, camaraderie, and a willingness to fight for each other. Those qualities are built during training sessions, around the hotel, and throughout camp. The team showed that willingness, and it’s a big positive.

I also liked the fluidity in attack, which is where Christian Pulisic thrives. Sergiño Dest's goal against Senegal was a great example, and against Germany there were moments when Dest almost played like a No. 9, arriving in dangerous areas and finding chances. That's the freedom and movement Pochettino wants. The balance is making sure that freedom doesn't come at the expense of defensive organization.

It’s why my biggest concern remains the collective defending. I'm not just talking about the back four or the goalkeeper; I'm talking about team defense and rest defense. When players are rotating and moving freely in the attacking phase, the structure behind the ball has to be solid. At the World Cup, you're not going to go far if you're leaking goals. The US will likely have a lot of possession in the group stage, but they have to be sharper in transition moments. One of Senegal's goals came from a situation where the US still had numbers back defensively, but they allowed the attack to progress too easily. Those moments need to improve, and it’s where a healthy Chris Richards would go a long way.