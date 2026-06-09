Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen undergoes shoulder surgery

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has undergone successful shoulder surgery, the club announced Tuesday.
Steffen is expected to miss between five and six months due to the injury.
The 31-year-old keeper is in his third season with Colorado, after joining from English Premier League giants Manchester City. He's made 78 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids, recording 12 clean sheets.
He previously represented the Columbus Crew (2017-2019), producing 25 clean sheets in 84 appearances across all competitions.
A former US international, Steffen made 30 appearances for the United States and debuted for his country in 2018. He kept 14 clean sheets during that span.
What's next?
With Steffen sidelined until late fall, it is likely that backup goalkeeper Nico Hansen will assume the No. 1 spot in between the posts. Homegrown US youth international Adam Beaudry could also be in contention to play.
At the FIFA World Cup break, the Rapids sit 11th in the Western Conference table, four points out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs positions (16 points; 5W-9L-1D).