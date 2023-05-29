USA begin U-20 World Cup knockouts vs. New Zealand: "We can win it all"

The knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup has arrived and the United States are in win-or-go-home territory.

“That’s why we’re here and that’s why we’ve done so well so far. We all believe in each other to the fullest and trust each other on the field, so I think as long as we keep doing that we can go all the way."

“We all believe we can win it all,” said Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn as camp shifts from San Juan to Mendoza.

They’re also not short on confidence after topping Group B as one of two 3W-0L-0D teams at the prestigious youth tournament, only joined by hosts Argentina in that respect.

It really is that simple for head coach Mikey Varas’ team, which is readying for a Round of 16 test Tuesday afternoon against New Zealand (1:30 pm ET | FS2, Universo).

The US, should they win, would advance to a June 4 quarterfinal against the winner of Gambia vs. Uruguay. Accomplishing that would also book the program’s fourth straight quarterfinal appearance at a U-20 World Cup, though Varas isn’t adapting the historical lens.

“It’s important that we don’t attach ourselves to the success of the past cycles,” said Varas, a former FC Dallas assistant coach. “Those were those guys’ stories and the past staffs’ stories. They did a tremendous job.

“What they did was they motivate a group to want to push the boundaries even more. Our job is to make sure we go out and put in a performance that gives the best chance of winning the next game and that’s it.”

The US have grown throughout the U-20 World Cup, beating Ecuador (1-0), Fiji (3-0) and Slovakia (2-0) across a week-long span. That ensured they’d face a third-place finisher, which ultimately became New Zealand after they went 1W-1L-1D in Group A and most recently dropped a 5-0 decision to Argentina.

A boost comes as well, with former D.C. United attacker Kevin Paredes and one-time Sporting Kansas City academy midfielder Rokas Pukštas joining after pre-arranged agreements with their European teams. Paredes is arriving from midtable German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, while Pukštas just helped Hajduk Split win the Croatian Cup.