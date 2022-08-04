US Soccer outlook: Key players to watch during the 2022-23 European season

George Bello has been a regular behind Robinson in the national team. He’s with Arminia Bielefeld in the German second tier, as they hope to gain promotion back to the Bundesliga. The Atlanta United alum started the club’s first match of the season. Elsewhere in Germany, Kevin Paredes has a chance to play his way onto the depth chart. He’s still yet to make his senior USMNT debut, but is a big talent. The 19-year-old D.C. United homegrown is still with the Wolfsburg first team, not yet loaned out.