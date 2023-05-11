US Open Cup: Austin, Cincy & Nashville cruise into Round of 16

The US Open Cup Round of 32 continued Wednesday evening with 12 Major League Soccer teams in action, hoping to punch a Round of 16 ticket like seven MLS teams did Tuesday night.
Don't forget the big picture: silverware and a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot are up for grabs in the buildup to a Sept. 27 final. MLS teams have won the domestic tournament every year since 2000.
Loudoun United 1, Columbus Crew 5
The Columbus Crew breezed past USL Championship side Loudoun United (D.C. United's second team), benefitting from an early red card en route to a 5-1 blowout result at Segra Field.
Yaw Yeboah got Columbus off to a fast start, notching a sixth-minute opener before Loudon's Gaoussou Samaké was sent off just four minutes later. The man advantage allowed the Crew to pour it on from there, with Isaiah Parente tallying a brace and Sean Zawadzki and Christian Ramirez also finding the scoresheet.
Goals
FC Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 0
FC Cincinnati grinded out a 1-0 victory at TQL Stadium, getting a second-half header from Brandon Vazquez that held up as the game-winner and punched the Garys' Round of 16 spot.
Vazquez broke a scoreless deadlock in the 56th minute, muscling home a close-range look assisted by a corner kick delivery from Álvaro Barreal. The Cityzens never managed to find an elusive equalizer, sending just one shot on goal for the match against Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann.
Goals
- 56' - CIN - Brandon Vazquez | WATCH
Nashville SC 2, FC Dallas 0
Nashville SC took care of business against FC Dallas, using second-half goals from Fafà Picault and Alex Muyl to secure a 2-0 win at GEODIS Park.
Picault opened the scoring in the 63rd minute with a far-post curler after starting a run from midfield, then Muyl blasted home a left-footed stunner in the 76th minute to keep NSC’s good times rolling.
Goals
Houston Dynamo FC 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston Dynamo FC weathered a first-red card and held on for a nervy 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Shell Energy Stadium.
Thorleifur Úlfarsson’s expertly-taken 12th-minute opener wound up standing as the game’s lone goal, despite Houston having to play the final 55 minutes plus stoppage time down a man after a 35th-minute red card to defender Chase Gasper.
Goals
- 12' - HOU - Thorleifur Úlfarsson | WATCH
Austin FC 2, New Mexico United 0
Austin FC took a comfortable 2-0 victory over USL Championship side New Mexico United at Q2 Stadium, powered by first-half goals from Rodney Redes and Maxi Urruti.
Redes got the opener on 24 minutes, flicking home a headed finish off a corner-kick assist from Emiliano Rigoni. Urruti notched the insurance 12 minutes later, converting a feed from Adam Lundkvist.