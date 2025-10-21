FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

FC Cincinnati (No. 2) and the Columbus Crew (No. 7) resume their Hell is Real rivalry in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, contesting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series on Monday evening.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To get there, Cincinnati or Columbus must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 2) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).

This Round One series winner will face Inter Miami CF (No. 3) or Nashville SC (No. 6) in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Other standouts on Cincy's squad include USMNT center back Miles Robinson , club-record signing Kévin Denkey and Brazilian striker Brenner . Denkey scored 15 times this year, while Brenner added four goals after his deadline-day arrival.

The Brazilian No. 10, who arrived last winter in an MLS-record trade with the Portland Timbers , was among the league's top attackers with 33 goal contributions (18g/15a).

Head coach Pat Noonan's squad can overwhelm teams in the final third, largely thanks to perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender Evander .

Cincinnati finished one point behind Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union and tied them for the most wins (20) in the league.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 7

Eastern Conference No. 7 Regular season: 54 points (14W-8L-12D)

Columbus narrowly avoided the Wild Card match, thanks to a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Decision Day.

This follows an up-and-down season from Wilfried Nancy's side, which contains several key faces from their MLS Cup 2023 triumph. That postseason run included a memorable 3-2 win at Cincy in the Eastern Conference Final, a match that's defined one of the league's most heated rivalries.

Columbus have the added motivation of club captain and iconic MLS midfielder Darlington Nagbe retiring at season's end. Further, midseason addition Dániel Gazdag may have found his scoring boots with goals in two of his past five matches.