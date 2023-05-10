Champs bounced! Charlotte send Orlando City SC packing in US Open Cup Round of 32

23MLS_USOC_Highlights_RD32_D1
MLSsoccer staff

Twelve MLS teams are in action Tuesday night in the US Open Cup, with Charlotte FC ensuring there will be a new champion after eliminating 2022 winners Orlando City SC to move into the Round of 16.

An additional dozen teams from the league will look to join them tomorrow night as the Round of 32 winds down.

How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup

A historic trophy and a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League are up for grabs in this year's USOC, which will crown a winner in a Sept. 27 final.

Charlotte FC 1, Orlando City SC 0

Charlotte FC knocked off defending title-holders Orlando by a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to their two Polish Designated Players.

Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak linked up with 20 minutes to go, the latter chipping in the game's lone goal to give The Crown the victory and send the Lions packing.

Goals

  • 70' - CLT - Kamil Jozwiak | WATCH

Lineups

Inter Miami 1, Charleston Battery 0

A deflected own-goal early in the second half was all Inter Miami needed to dispose of Charleston Battery, the second USL Championship opponent they've defeated in this year's tournament.

Fresh off his record-breaking Matchday 11 performance, Josef Martínez was in the Herons starting XI, firing the off-target shot that deflected off the face of Charleston defender into the back of his own net for the game's defining moment.

Goals

  • 48' - MIA - Juan Palma (OG) | WATCH

Lineups

New York Red Bulls 1, D.C. United 0

The first match of the Troy Lesesne era as New York Red Bulls coach was a successful one, a 1-0 victory over Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United in the US Open Cup Round of 32 at MSU Soccer Park Tuesday night. 

Omir Fernandez scored the lone goal for the Red Bulls with a first-time finish at the back post following a Tom Barlow cross in the 28th minute. 

Goals 

  • 28’ — RBNY — Omir Fernandez | WATCH

Lineups

New England Revolution 0, Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds pulled off the first Cupset of the US Open Cup Round of 32m with the USL Championship side ousting the New England Revolution, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night.

The visitors broke the scoreless stalemate just before the halftime break with Danny Griffin splitting a pair of Revs defenders to latch onto Marc Ybarra’s through ball and finish past New England goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. for the decisive tally as the Revs suffered their first-ever USOC loss at Gillette Stadium.

Goals

  • 44’ — PIT — Danny Griffin | WATCH

Lineups

Chicago Fire 2, St. Louis CITY SC 1

The (third) Frank Klopas era in Chicago started in earnest Tuesday night, as the Fire defeated MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC with a 2-1 win at SeatGeek Stadium. 

Maren Haile-Selassie and Fabian Herbers scored in each half for the hosts, who managed to secure the result despite Miguel Perez making a game of it late with a stoppage-time goal. 

Goals

  • 3’ — CHI — Maren Haile-Selassie | WATCH
  • 75' - CHI - Fabian Herbers | WATCH
  • 90+3' - STL - Miguel Perez | WATCH

Lineups

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Open Cup Matchday Chicago Fire FC St. Louis CITY SC Charlotte FC Orlando City SC Los Angeles Football Club Inter Miami CF Minnesota United FC Philadelphia Union New England Revolution New York Red Bulls D.C. United Colorado Rapids

Related Stories

Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals 
How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup
Why Chicago Fire moved on from Ezra Hendrickson & what's next 
More News
More News
Champs bounced! Charlotte send Orlando City SC packing in US Open Cup Round of 32
US Open Cup

Champs bounced! Charlotte send Orlando City SC packing in US Open Cup Round of 32
Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals 
Canadian Championship

Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals 
Brian McBride: USA roster a "delicate situation" for U-20 World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Brian McBride: USA roster a "delicate situation" for U-20 World Cup
MLS NEXT clubs look to clinch postseason berth at MLS NEXT Flex

MLS NEXT clubs look to clinch postseason berth at MLS NEXT Flex
Matchday 12 Previews & Top Predictions: Atlanta v Charlotte goals & more
The Game Day Betting Tips

Matchday 12 Previews & Top Predictions: Atlanta v Charlotte goals & more
Power Rankings: Miami, San Jose & Vancouver skyrocket after Matchday 11
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Miami, San Jose & Vancouver skyrocket after Matchday 11
More News
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best save in Matchday 11?
1:45

What A Save! Who had the best save in Matchday 11?
Jesús Ferreira: FC Dallas homegrown to USMNT | Game Changers
1:33

Jesús Ferreira: FC Dallas homegrown to USMNT | Game Changers
Cucho Hernández: Columbus Crew's Colombian star | Game Changers
1:11

Cucho Hernández: Columbus Crew's Colombian star | Game Changers
The right call? Philadelphia Union's penalty kick vs. New York Red Bulls
7:40
Instant Replay

The right call? Philadelphia Union's penalty kick vs. New York Red Bulls
More Video