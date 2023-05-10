Champs bounced! Charlotte send Orlando City SC packing in US Open Cup Round of 32

Twelve MLS teams are in action Tuesday night in the US Open Cup, with Charlotte FC ensuring there will be a new champion after eliminating 2022 winners Orlando City SC to move into the Round of 16.
An additional dozen teams from the league will look to join them tomorrow night as the Round of 32 winds down.
A historic trophy and a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League are up for grabs in this year's USOC, which will crown a winner in a Sept. 27 final.
Charlotte FC 1, Orlando City SC 0
Charlotte FC knocked off defending title-holders Orlando by a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to their two Polish Designated Players.
Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak linked up with 20 minutes to go, the latter chipping in the game's lone goal to give The Crown the victory and send the Lions packing.
Goals
- 70' - CLT - Kamil Jozwiak | WATCH
Inter Miami 1, Charleston Battery 0
A deflected own-goal early in the second half was all Inter Miami needed to dispose of Charleston Battery, the second USL Championship opponent they've defeated in this year's tournament.
Fresh off his record-breaking Matchday 11 performance, Josef Martínez was in the Herons starting XI, firing the off-target shot that deflected off the face of Charleston defender into the back of his own net for the game's defining moment.
Goals
- 48' - MIA - Juan Palma (OG) | WATCH
New York Red Bulls 1, D.C. United 0
The first match of the Troy Lesesne era as New York Red Bulls coach was a successful one, a 1-0 victory over Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United in the US Open Cup Round of 32 at MSU Soccer Park Tuesday night.
Omir Fernandez scored the lone goal for the Red Bulls with a first-time finish at the back post following a Tom Barlow cross in the 28th minute.
Goals
- 28’ — RBNY — Omir Fernandez | WATCH
New England Revolution 0, Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds pulled off the first Cupset of the US Open Cup Round of 32m with the USL Championship side ousting the New England Revolution, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night.
The visitors broke the scoreless stalemate just before the halftime break with Danny Griffin splitting a pair of Revs defenders to latch onto Marc Ybarra’s through ball and finish past New England goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. for the decisive tally as the Revs suffered their first-ever USOC loss at Gillette Stadium.
Goals
- 44’ — PIT — Danny Griffin | WATCH
Chicago Fire 2, St. Louis CITY SC 1
The (third) Frank Klopas era in Chicago started in earnest Tuesday night, as the Fire defeated MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC with a 2-1 win at SeatGeek Stadium.
Maren Haile-Selassie and Fabian Herbers scored in each half for the hosts, who managed to secure the result despite Miguel Perez making a game of it late with a stoppage-time goal.