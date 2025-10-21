Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2) and Thomas Müller begin their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Sunday, hosting FC Dallas (No. 7) in Game 1 of their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To get there, Vancouver or Dallas must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 7).

This Round One series winner will face LAFC (No. 3) or Austin FC (No. 6) in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

In addition to their German star, Vancouver will hope for elevated play from DP attacker and captain Ryan Gauld . The Scottish international recently returned from a knee injury that held him out for nearly seven months, and has continuously ramped up his minutes.

Müller has raised the Whitecaps' ceiling, tallying eight goals and four assists in eight matches (all competitions) since arriving from German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

In their first year under head coach Jesper Sørensen, they've also won a fourth-straight Canadian Championship and advanced to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Vancouver have enjoyed a historic season, setting club records for points (63), wins (18), away victories (8), goals scored (66) and goal difference (+28).

Standings: Western Conference No. 7

Western Conference No. 7 Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)

Dallas squeaked into the playoffs on Decision Day with a 2-1 win at Vancouver, continuing their rise up the standings.

They've gone 5W-1L-4D since early August, a stretch that overlaps with DP No. 10 Luciano Acosta being transferred to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense.

While that could have derailed Dallas' season, first-year head coach Eric Quill has found a fruitful partnership between strikers Petar Musa and Logan Farrington. Musa finished with 18 goals and six assists, reinforcing his club-record signing status.