Cheat sheet: What to know about every Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs team

Season so far: Compared to Wilfried Nancy’s first two years in Columbus , this year has been tough for the Crew. Largely due to injuries to several key starters, we still haven’t seen the best version of this team in 2025.

Key player: Sean Zawadzki isn’t the flashiest piece in Columbus, but he may well be the most important one. The Crew have allowed more non-penalty xG than in either of the last two seasons under Nancy. Zawadzki, now back healthy and playing the middle of the defense, can help right the ship.