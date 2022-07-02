Philadelphia Union’s Aaronson, Sullivan send USYNT U-20s to Olympic Games

By Jaime Uribarri

The United States added another feather in their cap at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, booking a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics and advancing to the title match by thrashing hosts Honduras 3-0 in the semifinals.

Friday's lopsided win came three days after the USYNT youngsters sealed qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup thanks to a Paxten Aaronson brace in a 2-0 quarterfinal defeat of Costa Rica.

The 18-year-old was once again on the scoresheet at Estadio Francisco Morazan, as was fellow Philadelphia Union Homegrown Quinn Sullivan. F.C. Vizela midfielder Alejandro Alvarado also tallied for the Americans.

Now, the U.S. look to cap off their stellar fortnight in Honduras with a win in Sunday's final to make it a three-peat at the tournament. The Dominican Republic, who defeated Guatemala 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing to a 2-2 draw in Friday's other semifinal, stand in their way.

Even without the suspended Cade Cowell, the U.S. were dominant from the get-go, opening the score just three minutes in after Aaronson poked home a free kick from Brandan Craig - yet another Philly Academy product who's making a name for himself at this year's competition.

After Alvarado Jr. doubled the visitors' lead in the 22nd minute, New York Red Bulls playmaker Caden Clark forced the Catracho defense into a poor clearance of his close-range shot, allowing Sullivan to make it a 3-0 game two minutes before the break.

The Americans took their foot off the gas in the second half, without ever putting Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady's clean sheet in jeopardy.

Even with qualification to the U-20 World Cup and Olympic Games secured, there's still plenty of motivation - both collectively and individually - for the United States.

The two-time defending champions are looking for a third straight CONCACAF Under-20 title that will yet again confirm their dominance in the region. Sullivan, meanwhile, is sitting on six goals - tied for first with Marco Aceituno of Honduras - and wants to be the sole Golden Boot winner.

US Under-20 Men’s National Team FIFA U-20 World Cup Paxten Aaronson Quinn Sullivan Caden Clark

Related Stories

USA vs. Honduras: How to watch & stream, preview | Olympics qualifier at Concacaf U-20 Championship
USMNT U-20’s Cade Cowell suspended from Concacaf Championship after brawl with Costa Rica
"Tremendous potential": Paxten Aaronson shows hype as US punch FIFA U-20 World Cup ticket
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union’s Aaronson, Sullivan send USYNT U-20s to Olympic Games

Philadelphia Union’s Aaronson, Sullivan send USYNT U-20s to Olympic Games
2022 MLS NEXT Cup streaming schedule

2022 MLS NEXT Cup streaming schedule
Hector Herrera makes Houston Dynamo arrival: Win, "there is no other way"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Hector Herrera makes Houston Dynamo arrival: Win, "there is no other way"
Orlando City transfer forward Silvester van der Water to Eredivisie's Cambuur
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City transfer forward Silvester van der Water to Eredivisie's Cambuur
Colorado Rapids extend defender Lucas Esteves’ loan from Palmeiras
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids extend defender Lucas Esteves’ loan from Palmeiras
FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 17 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 17 Continental Player of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Correct calls? LA-Minnesota red cards & Cincy's disallowed goal
6:58
Instant Replay

Correct calls? LA-Minnesota red cards & Cincy's disallowed goal
MLS NEXT Cup u19 Highlights: Tampa Bay United vs. San Francisco Glens | July 1, 2022
1:52

MLS NEXT Cup u19 Highlights: Tampa Bay United vs. San Francisco Glens | July 1, 2022
MLS NEXT Cup u19 Highlights: FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution | July 1, 2022
1:47

MLS NEXT Cup u19 Highlights: FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution | July 1, 2022
Long-range bangers galore! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:47

Long-range bangers galore! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!