Philadelphia Union’s Aaronson, Sullivan send USYNT U-20s to Olympic Games

The United States added another feather in their cap at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, booking a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics and advancing to the title match by thrashing hosts Honduras 3-0 in the semifinals.
Friday's lopsided win came three days after the USYNT youngsters sealed qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup thanks to a Paxten Aaronson brace in a 2-0 quarterfinal defeat of Costa Rica.
The 18-year-old was once again on the scoresheet at Estadio Francisco Morazan, as was fellow Philadelphia Union Homegrown Quinn Sullivan. F.C. Vizela midfielder Alejandro Alvarado also tallied for the Americans.
Now, the U.S. look to cap off their stellar fortnight in Honduras with a win in Sunday's final to make it a three-peat at the tournament. The Dominican Republic, who defeated Guatemala 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing to a 2-2 draw in Friday's other semifinal, stand in their way.
Even without the suspended Cade Cowell, the U.S. were dominant from the get-go, opening the score just three minutes in after Aaronson poked home a free kick from Brandan Craig - yet another Philly Academy product who's making a name for himself at this year's competition.
After Alvarado Jr. doubled the visitors' lead in the 22nd minute, New York Red Bulls playmaker Caden Clark forced the Catracho defense into a poor clearance of his close-range shot, allowing Sullivan to make it a 3-0 game two minutes before the break.
The Americans took their foot off the gas in the second half, without ever putting Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady's clean sheet in jeopardy.
Even with qualification to the U-20 World Cup and Olympic Games secured, there's still plenty of motivation - both collectively and individually - for the United States.
The two-time defending champions are looking for a third straight CONCACAF Under-20 title that will yet again confirm their dominance in the region. Sullivan, meanwhile, is sitting on six goals - tied for first with Marco Aceituno of Honduras - and wants to be the sole Golden Boot winner.