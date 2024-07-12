Matchday

MLS players lead USA roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Nimfasha Berchimas - USA
MLSsoccer staff

Fifteen players from Major League Soccer clubs are part of the United States roster for the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which is set for July 18 to Aug. 4 in Mexico.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Adam Beaudry - Colorado Rapids
  • Julian Eyestone - Brentford FC
  • Duran Ferree - Orange County SC

DEFENDERS (6)

  • Luca Bombino - LAFC
  • Noah Cobb - Atlanta United
  • Aiden Harangi - Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Stuart Hawkins - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Ethan Kohler - Werder Bremen
  • Nolan Norris - FC Dallas

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Taha Habroune - Columbus Crew
  • Cruz Medina - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Sergio Oregel Jr. - Chicago Fire FC
  • Brooklyn Raines - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Pedro Soma - UE Cornella
  • Niko Tsakiris - San Jose Earthquakes

FORWARDS (6)

  • Nimfasha Berchimas - Charlotte FC
  • Keyrol Figueroa - Liverpool
  • Zavier Gozo - Real Salt Lake
  • Ruben Ramos Jr. - LA Galaxy
  • David Vazquez - Philadelphia Union
  • Marcos Zambrano - Vitoria Guimaraes

USA schedule: Group A

The US will look to earn one of Concacaf's four spots at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, which are awarded to the quarterfinal winners. The top two teams per group and the two best third-place teams make the quarterfinals.

  • July 19 vs. Jamaica - 10 pm ET | Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés (Celaya, Mexico)
  • July 22 vs. Cuba - 10 pm ET | Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés (Celaya, Mexico)
  • July 25 vs. Costa Rica - 10 pm ET | Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés (Celaya, Mexico)

The US are seeking their fourth-straight Concacaf title after taking home their first three championships at this age level in 2017, 2018 and 2022. They are coached by Michael Nsien.

Roster notes

Goalkeepers: Adam Beaudry (Colorado) is a homegrown player and Duran Ferree, who's on loan at USL Championship side Orange County, was 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC's first-ever signing.

Defenders: Noah Cobb (Atlanta) and Stuart Hawkins (Seattle) could feature at center back alongside left back Nolan Norris (Dallas).

Midfielders: Niko Tsakiris (San Jose) represented the US at the last FIFA U-20 World Cup, and is joined by teammate Cruz Medina (San Jose). Taha Habroune (Columbus) recently made his MLS debut, and Brooklyn Raines is approaching 500 career minutes with Houston.

Forwards: At age 16, Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte) is the youngest player on the US roster. David Vazquez (Philadelphia) recently signed a homegrown deal, and Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA) scored a hat-trick at the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Final.

Alternates

Additionally, three alternates will travel with the US to Mexico to train with the team before the tournament:

  • Diego Garcia - Midfielder, FC Dallas
  • Santiago Morales - Midfielder, Inter Miami CF
  • Fritz Volmar - Defender, Northwestern University
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Under-20 Men’s National Team Matchday

Related Stories

Bouanga & Moreira: The friendship behind LAFC vs. Columbus Crew
360 View: Embrace the Big Six era & battle for supremacy
MLS Fantasy Round 21 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
More News
More News
MLS players lead USA roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship

MLS players lead USA roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship
Bouanga & Moreira: The friendship behind LAFC vs. Columbus Crew
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Bouanga & Moreira: The friendship behind LAFC vs. Columbus Crew
LA Galaxy sign midfielder Isaiah Parente 
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Isaiah Parente 
Scott Arfield departs Charlotte FC for Bolton Wanderers
Transfer Tracker

Scott Arfield departs Charlotte FC for Bolton Wanderers
360 View: Embrace the Big Six era & battle for supremacy
Voices: Kevin Egan

360 View: Embrace the Big Six era & battle for supremacy
Video
Video
Seattle Sounders: Back among the MLS elite?
1:14
This is MLS

Seattle Sounders: Back among the MLS elite?
Peter Vermes: What's his legacy at Sporting Kansas City?
1:47
This is MLS

Peter Vermes: What's his legacy at Sporting Kansas City?
Portland Timbers: Dark-horse MLS Cup contender?
2:06
This is MLS

Portland Timbers: Dark-horse MLS Cup contender?
Olympics snub: Diego Luna omission from USA is "wild"
3:00
This is MLS

Olympics snub: Diego Luna omission from USA is "wild"