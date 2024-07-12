MLS players lead USA roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Fifteen players from Major League Soccer clubs are part of the United States roster for the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which is set for July 18 to Aug. 4 in Mexico.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Adam Beaudry - Colorado Rapids
- Julian Eyestone - Brentford FC
- Duran Ferree - Orange County SC
DEFENDERS (6)
- Luca Bombino - LAFC
- Noah Cobb - Atlanta United
- Aiden Harangi - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Stuart Hawkins - Seattle Sounders FC
- Ethan Kohler - Werder Bremen
- Nolan Norris - FC Dallas
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Taha Habroune - Columbus Crew
- Cruz Medina - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sergio Oregel Jr. - Chicago Fire FC
- Brooklyn Raines - Houston Dynamo FC
- Pedro Soma - UE Cornella
- Niko Tsakiris - San Jose Earthquakes
FORWARDS (6)
- Nimfasha Berchimas - Charlotte FC
- Keyrol Figueroa - Liverpool
- Zavier Gozo - Real Salt Lake
- Ruben Ramos Jr. - LA Galaxy
- David Vazquez - Philadelphia Union
- Marcos Zambrano - Vitoria Guimaraes
USA schedule: Group A
The US will look to earn one of Concacaf's four spots at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, which are awarded to the quarterfinal winners. The top two teams per group and the two best third-place teams make the quarterfinals.
- July 19 vs. Jamaica - 10 pm ET | Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés (Celaya, Mexico)
- July 22 vs. Cuba - 10 pm ET | Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés (Celaya, Mexico)
- July 25 vs. Costa Rica - 10 pm ET | Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés (Celaya, Mexico)
The US are seeking their fourth-straight Concacaf title after taking home their first three championships at this age level in 2017, 2018 and 2022. They are coached by Michael Nsien.
Roster notes
Goalkeepers: Adam Beaudry (Colorado) is a homegrown player and Duran Ferree, who's on loan at USL Championship side Orange County, was 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC's first-ever signing.
Defenders: Noah Cobb (Atlanta) and Stuart Hawkins (Seattle) could feature at center back alongside left back Nolan Norris (Dallas).
Midfielders: Niko Tsakiris (San Jose) represented the US at the last FIFA U-20 World Cup, and is joined by teammate Cruz Medina (San Jose). Taha Habroune (Columbus) recently made his MLS debut, and Brooklyn Raines is approaching 500 career minutes with Houston.
Forwards: At age 16, Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte) is the youngest player on the US roster. David Vazquez (Philadelphia) recently signed a homegrown deal, and Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA) scored a hat-trick at the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Final.
Alternates
Additionally, three alternates will travel with the US to Mexico to train with the team before the tournament:
- Diego Garcia - Midfielder, FC Dallas
- Santiago Morales - Midfielder, Inter Miami CF
- Fritz Volmar - Defender, Northwestern University