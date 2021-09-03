United States vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier

It’s one of the most anticipated matchups of the Octagonal stage of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying , as the United States and Canada do battle Sunday at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The fixtures have been getting bigger between the neighboring nations, with Canada memorably winning 2-0 at home in the Nations League and the US topping their group thanks to a 1-0 win over Les Rouges en route to lifting the Gold Cup in July.

Both teams are coming off draws that left them unfulfilled on Thursday, with Canada rallying to secure a 1-1 tie against Honduras at BMO Field and the USMNT battling El Salvador to a 0-0 stalemate in San Salvador.

But with Canada reaching the final stage of World Cup qualification for the first time since 1997, this is the biggest match between the North American neighbors in a long time. Here’s what you need to know.

United States

Is the glass half full or half empty after a 0-0 draw in San Salvador? Many in the young USMNT squad got their first taste of a Concacaf qualifier on the road – the dodgy pitch, the passionate home support, taking corners backed by armed officers attempting to block projectiles.

The United States struggled to put away the few clear chances they had to score, but they picked up a point on the road, which they didn’t do in their first away fixtures in both of the last two qualifying campaigns.