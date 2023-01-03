Transfer watch: 8 players in Europe MLS teams should scout

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be playacting as an MLS general manager. I’m going to take a close look at players from around the world that MLS teams should consider signing. This week, we’re starting with European-based players.

Erm, sorry about the yelling. But I really do love the transfer season. Teams are making a bunch of offseason moves while they all try to build the best possible squads before the 2023 regular season kicks off Feb. 25. It’s great.

If an MLS team is looking for a winger – and they should be, given how poorly players at that spot fared last year – de Frutos is an intriguing option who could come at a bargain price.

Currently playing for Levante in Spain’s second division, de Frutos is a right-footed winger who racked up four goals and seven assists in LaLiga last year in 1,760 minutes to go along with 10.1 combined expected goals (xG) and expected assisted goals (xAG). That averages out to 0.52 xG+xAG per 90, which put de Frutos 28th in all of LaLiga. The 25-year-old has good close control, speed to break in behind and can finish with both feet.

We’ve seen MLS teams shop for players from recently-relegated teams in the past – take LAFC signing Dénis Bouanga from Saint-Etienne last year after they dropped from Ligue 1 to Ligue 2 in France, as an example. Jorge de Frutos is another relegated player MLS teams should be calling about.

It could be difficult to get Sunderland to part ways with Stewart as they push for promotion, but everyone has their price. An ambitious MLS team with a goalscorer-sized gap in their frontline should put an offer on the table.

With good spatial awareness, the Scottish international striker finds gaps in the box and finishes at a good clip. Plus, with plenty of height, Stewart can act as a focal point by holding up the ball with his back to goal.

Playing for Sunderland in the English Championship, Stewart is a lanky but strong striker who has been one of Sunderland’s best players this year. After scoring 24 goals in the English third tier last season, Stewart has continued his scoring streak into the country's second tier with nine goals in 870 league minutes this season.

Signing a playmaker like Chair during his prime would be a big statement of intent from an MLS team. At 25, he has a valuable mixture of youth and creative ability that we simply don’t see very often in this league.

Chair is comfortable between the lines, conducts counterattacks and can play some lovely passes to help break down opposing defenses. He was also part of Morocco's semifinal run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, appearing in their third-place match defeat against Croatia.

Chair can also play quite comfortably in the half-spaces, but regardless of where a manager chooses to position him on the field, he has tons of quality. According to FBref, he’s second in the English Championship in xAG per 90 minutes so far this season. The midfielder is averaging 0.31 per 90, which shows he can create real chances for his teammates.

At 26 – he’ll be 27 before the MLS regular season starts – the Honduran international is nearing the end of his prime. While MLS teams should be aware of that, proven goal-scoring wingers don’t grow on trees (even if he'd likely require Allocation Order maneuvering).

The Honduran international was one of the best wingers in France last year, scoring 0.57 goals per 90 to go along with 0.53 xG+xAG per 90, according to FBref. With fantastic physicality, speed, dribbling ability and a knack for being in the right place at the right time, Elis could pick up right where he left off in MLS.

Alberth Elis was one of the best wingers in MLS with Houston Dynamo FC before joining Boavista in Portugal back in 2020. Now playing for recently-relegated Bordeaux in the French second tier, it could be time for Elis to make his move back to North America.

Jonathan Tomkinson might not be a household name in the US, but youth national team diehards will certainly know about him. Tomkinson is a Plano, Texas native and spent time in the FC Dallas and Solar SC academies before moving to Norwich City in England.

A 6-foot-4 center back, Tomkinson has worked his way up the ladder at Norwich and made his first-team league debut in a start against Burnley back in October. He’s still raw, as most young center backs tend to be, but he has good defensive range and a decent right foot. Unfortunately for Tomkinson, he hasn’t played another minute for Norwich City in the Championship since that game against Burnley.