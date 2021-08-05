Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara

Minnesota United have used their one offseason buyout on defender Ike Opara, the club announced Thursday. While Opara will no longer occupy a spot on the team’s roster, his contract will remain active through the full term of the agreement, which is set to end in December this year.

“Despite concerted and ongoing efforts to resolve health concerns, we were not able to return Ike to match fitness on our timeline,” said MNUFC chief soccer officer, Manny Lagos. “It has been a frustrating and disappointing period for all involved, made obvious by the fact that he was everything we wanted when he joined and played for the club. He was selected as Defender of the Year during our playoff run season, and had earned a new contract. We are grateful for all he did on behalf of MNUFC, and hope that time will allow him a return to the game at which he has so excelled.”

Opara joined Minnesota in a trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2019 season. He went on to be awarded Defender of the Year that season as Minnesota reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time. However, Opara has not played for the club since March 7, 2020.

Minnesota United FC Ike Opara

Advertising

Related Stories

"The ref fell for it": Adrian Heath slams stoppage-time Vancouver penalty
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Minnesota United FC 2
Recap: LAFC 2, Minnesota United FC 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara

Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara
Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Transfer Tracker

Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino named MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
Player of the Week

Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino named MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal
Austin FC Midfielder Tomás Pochettino Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 17

Austin FC Midfielder Tomás Pochettino Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
More News
Video
Video
Top Moments from Week 17
4:26

Top Moments from Week 17
Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
12:16
Instant Replay

Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
1:53

Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.