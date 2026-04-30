"Time to deliver": Phil Neville embraces Portland Timbers pressure

“But I think that's what American soccer clubs need. They need demanding supporters that put pressure on their manager, that are not happy when you lose.”

“There's people there with passion, and they live for this football club, and they're demanding,” the former England international told Landon Donovan and Tim Howard in an appearance on their ‘Unfiltered Soccer’ podcast last month.

Patience has dwindled in some corners of the Timbers fandom, and even Neville himself says that’s exactly how it should be.

There’s no escaping it. The Portland Timbers ’ head coach is in year three of a three-year contract, seeking marked improvement on the ninth- and eighth-place finishes (along with inconsistent performances) of his first two seasons in the Rose City. That mission was further complicated by his squad winning just one of their first six matches in 2026, conceding 15 goals along the way.

"Two 90-minute goals in two games show that this team is gathering something special. I understand that people might not have seen it, but I have. I felt it. I've seen it."

"In the second half I saw a team that had courage, that had spirit," Neville said afterwards. "People talk about the systems and the tactics, but I think that desire, that desire and passion to go right to the very last whistle is phenomenal.

The roller-coaster ride rattled onward as a 2-0 loss at Minnesota was followed by another 2-1 victory last week in San Diego , where yet another 96th-minute winner, this time from defender Alex Bonetig , stunned the hosts and secured a measure of revenge on the side that eliminated Portland from last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

That collective angst was palpable when mighty LAFC hit Providence Park on April 11, unbeaten at the time and riding one of the longest shutout streaks in MLS history – only for Kevin Kelsy to deliver a deeply dramatic goal six minutes into added time for a 2-1 win that was like water in the desert for Neville & Co.

“We've had improvements, but slowly, the last two seasons. Now, I think we need to make the big jump.”

“You always ask for time as a manager, and the third year, for me, is always time when you've got to start winning,” Neville told MLSsoccer.com during preseason, “getting up to the top bit of the league, the top four, challenging, competing. We know we've got challenges, but I think the first season was an integration. The second was a little bit of a transition from players in to players out to now, OK, this is my team, my club: Time to deliver. That's how I feel.

There are longer-term priorities, like coaxing more productivity out of an academy pipeline that’s lagged behind the league’s best, though Neville defends his staff’s development work with young first-teamers like Kelsy, Juan Mosquera and New Zealand World Cup hopeful Finn Surman . Positive team results are needed now, however, and the boss knows it.

It’s a weighty moment for a Timbers side that may have staunched the bleeding, yet remain off the Western Conference pace in 12th place (3W-5L-1D). Tricky cross-continent road trips to Montréal and Miami loom in May before league-leading San Jose swing through Portland for the final match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Neville and his squad will keep walking that tightrope this Saturday, as they visit Real Salt Lake for a high-profile Matchday 11 matinee test (4:45 pm ET | Apple TV , FOX).

Heavy investment

After the wild swings and strong emotions of last season's Round One playoffs series with San Diego had settled, Portland’s leadership faced up to some sobering realities in their winter postmortems.

First and foremost: A gulf in class was evident between them and the conference’s elite, prompting a renewed focus on fundamentals: Organization and tactical clarity, tenacity in defense, solidity on set pieces.

“When you look at probably Vancouver, San Diego and LAFC, and one or two others in there that I think were more solid throughout, it's like, we're not a top team in the West,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy explained to MLSsoccer.com during the Coachella Valley Invitational preseason event. “We're good on our day – we could be really good on our day. But we're not consistently a top, top team. So what are we going to do that's going to differentiate us, to become that?

“For me and for Phil as well, a lot of the conversation was just consistency in what we do. We've got to be consistent in terms of our approach to the game, our style of play. All these things are really, really important, because I think if you look at those top teams, you see that.”

Significant sums have been spent on upgrading the roster, too – reportedly upwards of $10 million in combined transfer fees. Norwegian Designated Player Kristoffer Velde had already been signed from Olympiacos late last summer, quickly becoming an attacking mainstay and big locker-room presence. Box-to-box midfielder Cole Bassett was acquired in a seven-figure deal with Colorado; Bonetig arrived from Australia and most recently, midfield terrier José Caicedo from LIGA MX heavyweights Pumas UNAM.

This is Neville’s chosen group now, and the clock is ticking. The seven-week pause in June and July when the World Cup washes across this continent will provide time for reflection and a de facto second preseason, and the summer transfer window offers an opportunity for reinforcements ahead of the stretch run.

Still, fall away from the pacesetters now, and the outlook could darken in a hurry.

“You get more quality in the summer, and then it sets you up for that second half of the season, when there's going to be games every two or three days,” noted Neville. “The first bit of the season is almost like a sprint: Can you start well, can you get some good results to make sure that after game 14, when we go into the large break, that you're in a good position to attack the second half?