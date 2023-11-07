Phil Neville brings "unfinished business" into Portland Timbers opportunity

From the history and charm of Providence Park to the intensity of the Timbers Army, the Rose City Riveters and the devoted soccer community they anchor, there’s no place quite like Portland in MLS, or NWSL, for that matter.

“The weather, the greenery, the mountains, the tight downtown, the bars, everything is similar to where we come from in the north of England. So when I landed last night and it was raining and it was cold, it felt like going home in a way.”

“We've probably moved to the furthest diagonal point of the country from Miami. And we are so looking forward to it,” he said of himself and his wife Julia.

“Our values, what we want, what we represent, the city, the football club, everything that goes with it – I’ve followed my gut a lot in my life and it's never let me down. And my gut told me from meeting them that this was the opportunity that I wanted the most.”

“From the very first time I met Ned [Grabavoy, Portland’s general manager] and Merritt [Paulson, the club’s owner], it sounds a little bit cliche, but there was no other club for me,” Neville told MLSsoccer.com in a 1-on-1 conversation Monday.

Few clubs on this continent exist as close to the beating heart of their home, dubbed ‘Soccer City USA’ since the days of the old NASL, as the Timbers and their sibling side the Thorns.

“We took a really sort of broad view in terms of who we were speaking to, ultimately to put us in a position that when we did make a decision, we felt a lot stronger and had a lot more conviction in who that person was. Phil is someone that has obviously impressed throughout.”

“I thought it was important to look at coaches at different levels,” said Grabavoy. “So we spoke with assistant coaches in MLS that have never been a head coach. We spoke with international candidates who have no experience in MLS, those with MLS head coaching experience, and even, in all honesty, reaching out to see what the situation might be with some coaches that are currently within MLS and under contract.

Grabavoy told MLSsoccer.com that he, Paulson and the rest of PTFC’s leadership had conversations with around 20 potential candidates to replace longtime boss Gio Savarese, who was dismissed in mid-August as the Timbers languished in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Neville wants to install an up-tempo, attacking style, noting the cooler climate helps facilitate that, and expressed hopes of bringing through some young talent from the Timbers Academy, which has long struggled to produce first-team contributors with regularity. He also said his stints in Miami and Spain, where he worked as an assistant coach under his brother Gary at Valencia CF, have helped him develop enough Spanish fluency to speak directly to PTFC’s large contingent of Latin American players.

“When I left my last job, the one thing I said to my family was that I want to stay in the MLS,” he said. “It's the place where I've enjoyed managing, I have unfinished business, I still want to be successful and I just think it's the place to be.”

Despite spending significant chunks of the last few months doing analysis work on MLS Season Pass and other media platforms, Neville was committed to returning to management, specifically on these shores.

Neville first visited the Rose City during his playing days two decades ago on a preseason visit with Manchester United, and got the full Providence Park experience in 2021 when he and Miami hit town for a 1-0 loss to the Timbers. He compares both the venue and the city to his experiences on the blue side of Liverpool.

“You look at the crowd last night,” he said about the sold-out NWSL semifinal between the Thorns and Gotham FC, “the crowds that the Thorns and the Timbers get for every game, it's a proper soccer city and I've missed that, I think. It reminds me a lot of my time at Everton. This place is a little bit of Merseyside: working-class people, intense people, people that are passionate about their city, people that love their football and they want to win, and I think all that added up to the perfect scenario for me.”

Fan sentiment

There’s no escaping the reality that he will have to win over many among those legions of fans.

That was made clear by the statement released by the Timbers Army when reports broke of his imminent hiring on Friday, expressing that members are "deeply disappointed," noting his "history of sexist public statements that run counter to our ethos as a club, city and supporters' group" – an apparent reference to problematic social-media posts dating back to 2012 – as well as his on-field record at Inter Miami.

Neville apologized for the sexist tweets when he took over the England women’s national team in 2019, and on Monday said he hopes to initiate a dialogue with the TA and the fanbase at large in hopes of addressing their concerns. He recognizes the wider context of the organization he’s arrived at, where the Thorns are up for sale and in many ways still recovering from an abuse scandal that rocked the NWSL when it broke in 2021.

“When I got the Lionesses job, I addressed obviously the issues there and like I said at the time, and I reiterate now, nowhere near is it a reflection of me as a person,” he said. “I think my whole career, the way I've behaved, and even the fact that I was the Lionesses manager for three years – I'm a strong advocate of women's football, women's sports in general. My sister [Tracey, who played for and coached England’s netball team] is an international athlete and coach. I grew up in a house with clear diversity.