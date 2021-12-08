Three big questions following Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With most clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

The 2021 MLS regular season has long been over and the unforgiving nature of single-elimination playoffs has sent more and more clubs officially to the offseason, joining 13 clubs that missed the playoffs.

The first big question was answered, with Sartini keeping the head coaching gig on a permanent basis. We've covered Sartini's impact and future as well as Gauld's impact – sustainable in the small sample size? – at length so let's focus elsewhere in this space. What else have they got on their plate this winter?

They experienced a true high, with Vanni Sartini taking over as interim head coach and guiding the club on a memorable run above the playoff line over the season's last 14 games. Their Decision Day draw against the Seattle Sounders to secure qualification in front of a BC Place crowd of 25,000-plus was phenomenal. They crashed out of the playoffs in Round One against Sporting KC , but head into the offseason with a clear foundation and genuine optimism.

On the field, they had an early nine-game winless run that spanned more than two months. The group underperformed and there was a coaching change. That was the low.

Off the field, the year started with uncertainty thanks to the border situation between Canada and the United States resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. They spent the first half of the year "home" in Salt Lake, Utah, and never quite knew when they'd be going back to Vancouver. When the Canadian clubs eventually got the all-clear to return, Vancouver were last. They had a long-drawn-out process to sign Ryan Gauld , factoring in difficulties with his former club as well as visa/travel delays and such.

Few seasons serve as a better microcosm of the highs and lows that can exist inside one MLS campaign than Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's 2021.

The Whitecaps' run under Sartini happened largely without club-record signing and DP striker Lucas Cavallini.

Cavallini started just three times under Sartini and failed to score, with Brian White the preferred center forward as the season drew to a close. Cavallini and White are similar in attacking style, in that they are both traditional center forwards. Sartini generally preferred one of them alongside a more dynamic type, like Cristian Dajome or Deiber Caicedo, with Gauld operating as a free-reign creator. White is back and had the best stretch of his career in Vancouver. What does that mean for Cavallini?

“As long as he’s under contract, he will return," sporting director Axel Schuster told media after the season when asked about Cavallini's future. "This is a general saying for me, but every player at this club is for sale, it depends on the offer. If someone wants to leave or if another club is totally attracted to our player, things can change. That’s just the reality.”

Cavallini, who turns 29 at the end of December, still has value. The Canadian international has a strong record in Liga MX and Transfermarkt's Manuel Veth reports there is still interest there. Obviously Cavallini would prefer not to be a second-choice forward, and the Whitecaps would prefer not to use a DP spot on a second-choice forward, so a move would make sense if the right offer presents itself.

“Lucas had a very unlucky season," Schuster said. "He didn’t have a preseason, he was gone during the season and was twice injured. He was not in a situation that was satisfying as him, but he showed up in an amazing way in the locker room. He gave a lot of positive energy, that was a strong commitment as a DP to support the other guys. He had a part in our successful story.”

What happens with Cavallini informs what's next, and there are more questions over the attack. If he leaves, they obviously need a starter-level replacement to alleviate the scoring burden from White.

It's a bit of a difficult spot, though. Invest another DP spot in a center forward and you run the risk of creating a similar problem where the new signing or White won't find enough minutes. And that's no guarantee it'll work. The Red Bulls shelved White in favor of Fabio and Patryk Klimala. The pair had a combined 12 goals from open play ... the same as White. Fabio/Klimala played 4,292 minutes combined. White played 2,122 mins.

Dajome had a strong season, particularly under Sartini, but last year was the first time in the 27-year-old's career he scored more than five goals in a campaign. Caicedo and Pedro Vite can play that role as well, and have plenty of talent, but is it reasonable to expect either or both consistently produce goals and assists in 2022? Then again, signing another player for that role could block their opportunities and the Whitecaps' investment in the pair.