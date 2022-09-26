Three big questions following Colorado Rapids' 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Colorado Rapids version ). Read that, too.

As the 2022 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

A Round of 16 exit in the Concacaf Champions League to Guatemalan side Comunicaciones gave way to a slow start in MLS play, from which the Rapids never recovered as they dealt with injuries to key players and performance regressions, breaking a two-year run of making the playoffs under Robin Fraser.

After topping the Western Conference in 2021 and despite Audi MLS Cup Playoffs frustration on Thanksgiving Day, the Colorado Rapids closed the year with momentum. A cadre of players acquired within the league (at value) and excellent set-piece play leveled the playing field of, essentially, having zero Designated Players contributing. The collective was great and the team played fun soccer.

How much change will be necessary to right the ship next year? A couple of key starters to refresh + improved form from incumbent players, or something more drastic?

The Rapids (nine goals) were still ninth in MLS in goals directly from set pieces (excluding penalties) and second in xG… but conceded eight, so only had a +1 GD there. In 2021 they were best in MLS defensively with just four goals conceded and second in goals scored with 14, so that’s a +10 GD. That could come back up to the league leaders in 2023.

For multiple years, Colorado had an edge on set pieces. Conventional wisdom suggests that would regress to the mean… but the Rapids have a well-respected coach who handles set pieces and one of the best set piece deliverers in Jack Price . It was something they could rely on until Price missed much of 2022.

Yet they thoroughly deserved their place among the best in the Western Conference. Even when the Philadelphia Union were ostensibly playing above their weight over the last few years relative to spend, they still had legit, contributing DPs. With bad injury luck in part fueling their regression this year, Colorado never quite hit the same heights. And several key players left and weren’t effectively replaced (more on that in a second).

The Rapids had one DP in 2021: Younes Namli, who hardly played after undergoing ankle surgery. This team was effectively DP-less.

Colorado have a few internal starting points that will determine how they navigate the winter, starting with Zardes.

Zardes was acquired in April in a trade with the Columbus Crew; the prevailing thought since last year was the Rapids were just one high-level forward away from taking the next step. This year, though, the Rapids had bigger problems than just center forward. The USMNT pool striker has 9g/2a in 1,961 minutes in Colorado (with two games left, at the time of writing), but couldn’t help guide the team above the playoff line.

Now 31, Zardes’ contract expires this winter. Will he be back with the Rapids next season?

Zardes was a DP for the Rapids. He wouldn’t necessarily have to be on a new deal, but hitting free agency as a DP would give him more options within the league. His production has gone down since his peak 2018-20 years in Columbus, when he scored 44 goals in 82 matches. Over the last two years, Zardes has 19 goals in 52 games.

Also worth considering: Much of the Rapids’ deal to acquire Zardes came with incentives that were tied to him re-signing in Colorado. So it’s not just whatever number his new contract is at if they do keep him; they would also have to send some allocation money to the Crew, on top of the $300k in guaranteed General Allocation Money already spent.