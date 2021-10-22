Three big questions following Chicago Fire FC's 2021 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

As the 2021 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

Chicago have another new crest , this one much more accepted than their first crack at a rebrand last year. Ambition remains at the club, with a number of costly transfers completed since Joe Mansueto took over as majority owner, but the results are still lagging.

The Fire will finish far below the Eastern Conference's playoff line and, now for the fifth time in the last decade, are in the process of hiring a new head coach. Raphael Wicky was dismissed after the club decided they wouldn't pick up his option this winter, meaning yet another new era is about to get underway.

Chicago Fire FC missed the Audi MLS Cup playoffs just once in their first 12 seasons in MLS, during which they stocked their trophy cabinet with an MLS Cup, a Supporters’ Shield and four US Open Cups. In the 12 years since, they have missed the playoffs 10 times, including in 2021.

After two disappointing seasons, the Fire moved on from Wicky. The former Swiss international, who finished his playing career at Chivas USA before returning to Switzerland to begin his coaching career, departed with a 12W-25L-14D record in charge of the Fire.

Following the news, sporting director Georg Heitz faced the media. He noted a few times that the process to find his successor won't be rushed. Wicky, who worked at FC Basel when Heitz was the sporting director there, was hired not long after Heitz was named sporting director, only weeks before preseason began for the 2020 season. There'll be more lead time for this one.

Heitz, who fielded a number of sharp questions about his own role and future, didn't give away many specifics about the process or the club's criteria. His network is strongest in Europe, while technical director Sebastian Pelzer has strong roots in South America. Of their five 2021 additions, three came from South America and two from Europe. In 2020, all of their major additions came from Europe (3) or South America (4) outside of Mauricio Pineda, a homegrown signing.

Will their next head coach come from those networks or will a domestic-based candidate be appointed?