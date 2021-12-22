The 2021 MLS season's top 11 storylines

I can’t get over it and I refuse to try. What Robin Fraser managed and what a team comprised largely of players who didn’t quite fit in or simply weren’t appreciated at one place or another accomplished is one of the most remarkable stories in MLS history. It came down to Decision Day, but the Rapids finished as the best team in the West and locked up a Concacaf Champions League spot for 2022. For a lot of the year, it felt like they just weren’t going to overtake Seattle and SKC, but they finally did it at the best possible time. They couldn’t get it done in MLS’ first-ever Thanksgiving Day game, and that undoubtedly stings.