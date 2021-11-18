FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi named 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year

El Tren's magical year keeps rolling. Major League Soccer on Thursday announced FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi as the 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year after the 18-year-old burst onto the scene with breakout campaigns for both club and country.

A product of the prolific FC Dallas Academy, Pepi led his club with 13 goals and three assists this season. Pepi’s standout performances included his first MLS hat trick, against the LA Galaxy on July 24, as well as a pair of braces, against the Supporters’ Shield-winning New England Revolution on June 27 and against in-state rival Austin FC on Aug. 29.

Building on his success for FC Dallas, the El Paso native earned multiple call-ups to the US men’s national team for Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, notching the go-ahead goal and dishing out two assists against Honduras on Sept. 8 in his debut and recording a brace against Jamaica on Oct. 7.