Portland Timbers win continues Pacific Northwest dominance of Western Conference titles

There may not be too many Seattle Sounders supporters happy to see their arch-rival Portland Timbers book an MLS Cup spot on Saturday. But the Timbers' 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake continued a remarkable run of success for the Cascadia foes.

It is now seven straight years that either Portland or Seattle have been crowned Western Conference Champions and gone on to represent the West in MLS Cup. You have to go back to 2014 and the LA Galaxy to find the last time that one of those two teams wasn't in MLS' showcase event. But, even then, who did the Galaxy defeat in the Western Conference Final? Yes that's right, the Seattle Sounders.