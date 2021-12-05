Portland Timbers win continues Pacific Northwest dominance of Western Conference titles

There may not be too many Seattle Sounders supporters happy to see their arch-rival Portland Timbers book an MLS Cup spot on Saturday. But the Timbers' 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake continued a remarkable run of success for the Cascadia foes.
It is now seven straight years that either Portland or Seattle have been crowned Western Conference Champions and gone on to represent the West in MLS Cup. You have to go back to 2014 and the LA Galaxy to find the last time that one of those two teams wasn't in MLS' showcase event. But, even then, who did the Galaxy defeat in the Western Conference Final? Yes that's right, the Seattle Sounders.
Here's the full history of that Cascadia MLS Cup streak:
- 2015: Portland Timbers 2-1 Columbus Crew
- 2016: Seattle Sounders 0(5) - 0(4) Toronto FC
- 2017: Toronto FC 2-0 Seattle Sounders
- 2018: Atlanta United 2-0 Portland Timbers
- 2019: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Toronto FC
- 2020: Columbus Crew 3-0 Seattle Sounders
It's been a mixed bag for Portland and Seattle once in MLS Cup, with three victories and three defeats in those six appearances. The Timbers came out on top in their first final against Columbus in 2015, before falling to Atlanta United three years later.
One positive omen for the Timbers, though, as they look forward to hosting Philadelphia Union or NYCFC next Saturday: The only previous time one of the Pacific Northwest clubs hosted MLS Cup – the Sounders in 2019 – they won.
And if Timbers' supporters can replicate or even exceed the incredible atmosphere at Providence Park on Saturday when they host MLS Cup for the first time, then whoever they face will have their work cut out.