Portland Timbers win continues Pacific Northwest dominance of Western Conference titles

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

There may not be too many Seattle Sounders supporters happy to see their arch-rival Portland Timbers book an MLS Cup spot on Saturday. But the Timbers' 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake continued a remarkable run of success for the Cascadia foes.

It is now seven straight years that either Portland or Seattle have been crowned Western Conference Champions and gone on to represent the West in MLS Cup. You have to go back to 2014 and the LA Galaxy to find the last time that one of those two teams wasn't in MLS' showcase event. But, even then, who did the Galaxy defeat in the Western Conference Final? Yes that's right, the Seattle Sounders.

Here's the full history of that Cascadia MLS Cup streak:

  • 2015: Portland Timbers 2-1 Columbus Crew
  • 2016: Seattle Sounders 0(5) - 0(4) Toronto FC
  • 2017: Toronto FC 2-0 Seattle Sounders
  • 2018: Atlanta United 2-0 Portland Timbers
  • 2019: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Toronto FC
  • 2020: Columbus Crew 3-0 Seattle Sounders

It's been a mixed bag for Portland and Seattle once in MLS Cup, with three victories and three defeats in those six appearances. The Timbers came out on top in their first final against Columbus in 2015, before falling to Atlanta United three years later.

One positive omen for the Timbers, though, as they look forward to hosting Philadelphia Union or NYCFC next Saturday: The only previous time one of the Pacific Northwest clubs hosted MLS Cup – the Sounders in 2019 – they won.

And if Timbers' supporters can replicate or even exceed the incredible atmosphere at Providence Park on Saturday when they host MLS Cup for the first time, then whoever they face will have their work cut out.

Portland Timbers Seattle Sounders FC MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake proud of playoff run despite defeat: "This team is something special"
Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Diego Chara and his “never-aging phase” remain at the heart of Portland Timbers
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake proud of playoff run despite defeat: "This team is something special"

Real Salt Lake proud of playoff run despite defeat: "This team is something special"
Portland Timbers win continues Pacific Northwest dominance of Western Conference titles

Portland Timbers win continues Pacific Northwest dominance of Western Conference titles
Portland Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake in Western Conference Final, Advance to MLS Cup

Portland Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake in Western Conference Final, Advance to MLS Cup
Portland Timbers to host MLS Cup 2021 at Providence Park

Portland Timbers to host MLS Cup 2021 at Providence Park
Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Philadelphia Union add 3 players for Eastern Conference Final vs. NYCFC

Philadelphia Union add 3 players for Eastern Conference Final vs. NYCFC
More News
Video
Video
Portland, Timbers Army will provide an atmosphere worthy of an MLS Cup Final
3:37

Portland, Timbers Army will provide an atmosphere worthy of an MLS Cup Final
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Preview
4:46

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Preview
"It's impossible to put into words." Diego Valeri talks playing MLS Cup in front of the Timbers Army
1:26

"It's impossible to put into words." Diego Valeri talks playing MLS Cup in front of the Timbers Army
"When you have difficult moments, you see the character of your group," says Gio Savarese
2:18

"When you have difficult moments, you see the character of your group," says Gio Savarese
More Video