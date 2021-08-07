Ricardo Pepi tattoo! FC Dallas social media coordinator follows through on All-Star promise

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Is Ricardo Pepi the face of FC Dallas? For the club’s social media coordinator Eddie Koton, the 18-year-old forward certainly is.

Koton received a tattoo with Pepi’s face on a train, symbolizing the homegrown’s ever-growing hype train. Koton kept a promise made to FC Dallas’ Twitterverse last month to get the ink if Pepi was named to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

Advertising

“I’m first on the train,” Koton told the Dallas Morning News. “When that kid’s 23 and the face of the world, there will be more Pepi tattoos.”

To read more about the Pepi tattoo, click here.

FC Dallas Ricardo Pepi

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, FC Dallas 1
Mexico's Rogelio Funes Mori passed through FC Dallas on his way to stardom
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, FC Dallas 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Toronto FC 2, NYCFC 2

Recap: Toronto FC 2, NYCFC 2
Recap: Minnesota United FC 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Recap: Minnesota United FC 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0
Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Atlanta United 3

Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Atlanta United 3
Recap: FC Cincinnati 1, Orlando City SC 1

Recap: FC Cincinnati 1, Orlando City SC 1
Ricardo Pepi tattoo! FC Dallas social media coordinator follows through on All-Star promise

Ricardo Pepi tattoo! FC Dallas social media coordinator follows through on All-Star promise
Landon Donovan gets a statue – who's next from MLS?
Extratime

Landon Donovan gets a statue – who's next from MLS?
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC | August 07, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC | August 07, 2021
GOAL: Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas - 63rd minute
0:51

GOAL: Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas - 63rd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC | August 07, 2021
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC | August 07, 2021
GOAL: Ryan Hollingshead, FC Dallas - 50th minute
0:42

GOAL: Ryan Hollingshead, FC Dallas - 50th minute
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.