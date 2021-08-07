Ricardo Pepi tattoo! FC Dallas social media coordinator follows through on All-Star promise

Is Ricardo Pepi the face of FC Dallas? For the club’s social media coordinator Eddie Koton, the 18-year-old forward certainly is.
Koton received a tattoo with Pepi’s face on a train, symbolizing the homegrown’s ever-growing hype train. Koton kept a promise made to FC Dallas’ Twitterverse last month to get the ink if Pepi was named to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
“I’m first on the train,” Koton told the Dallas Morning News. “When that kid’s 23 and the face of the world, there will be more Pepi tattoos.”
To read more about the Pepi tattoo, click here.