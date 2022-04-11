Texas turnaround: What has Austin, Dallas & Houston looking up in 2022?

It was a good weekend for MLS’s Texas trio. You might even call it their best weekend ever.

Granted, all were at home this past weekend, and all have enjoyed twice as many home dates as road trips thus far. Still, it’s an occasion significant enough that The Striker Texas , the state-focused soccer media site launched a little over a year ago, rolled out a steep discount to commemorate it:

For the first time in the year-plus that the Lone Star State has been home to three MLS clubs, Austin FC , FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC all won their Week 6 matches.

🤠 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃-𝙎𝘼𝙇𝙀 🤠 🎉We had to celebrate all Texas MLS teams winning on the same weekend for the first time! So... 🚨Use code: TEXASTRIPLE to get 𝟓𝟎% 𝐎𝐅𝐅 a year's subscription, only until Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/9xn7VRgsoa

Here’s a look at what’s going right so far down in Texas, where the mercury will only rise higher in the coming months.

MLS birds of a Texan feather are flocking together: Austin, Dallas and Houston currently sit in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Supporters’ Shield standings with 11 points from their first six matches (all three are on 3W-1L-2D), and running 4-5-6 in the Western Conference. As early as it remains in the 2022 campaign, that’s a vast leap from last season, where the trio were also stacked together at year’s end – in 23rd, 24th and 25th place, just a handful of points away from rock bottom.

Goals and ganas

No one in MLS has scored more than the Verde, who share the league lead in that department with LAFC at 14 goals each. You can chalk some of that – 10 of them, to be specific – up to their early goleadas at home against FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. Yet we have reasons to believe this is no paper tiger.

Sticking to Josh Wolff’s measured possession system, ATX have created quality chances this year. And unlike 2021, they’ve got both the personnel and the personality to convert them into an end product, with Sebastian Driussi on four goals already and three others having chipped in two apiece. The data-crunchers at American Soccer Analysis calculate Austin’s expected goals for out to 9.77, which ranks fifth-best in the league in their latest tabulations.

Also important: Wolff himself sees a great deal more fighting spirit in his current group than before, which has shown itself in their resilience and persistence, most recently in Sunday’s hard-earned 1-0 home win over Minnesota United.

“This group has more spine to it, there’s more character,” said Wolff after last month’s 1-1 home draw with the Seattle Sounders, revealing, with no small degree of satisfaction, that his players have occasionally scuffled in what has been a more intense daily training environment. “I think there’s a different mentality, there’s better leadership, and we’re going to continue to develop that. But there’s more character and resolve.”