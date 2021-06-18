The Striker Texas: Meet the Lone Star State's ambitious new soccer media outlet

Introducing itself to the Lone Star State’s teeming soccer communities as Austin FC prepared to become its third MLS club, the subscription-based multimedia startup hit the ground running with an ambitious plan to cover all levels of the game across a vast domain of some 30 million people, home to nine fully professional teams and somewhere north of 300,000 players overall.

The New York Times reported last year that “an estimated 37,000 employees of news media companies in the United States have been laid off, furloughed or had their pay reduced since the arrival of the coronavirus.” Comparable recessionary repercussions could be seen around the globe with closures, cutbacks and declining revenue. From a distance, it doesn’t exactly look like the ideal time to launch a brand-new content platform.

Veteran Dallas-based journalist Jon Arnold thought the plan was “kind of idealistic” when Silva first approached him last year, but was soon won over to join the fledgling staff as a senior writer and podcast host.

The Striker Texas has made a flurry of intriguing hires, assigning local beat reporters to Austin FC , FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC . That's in addition to various other coverage areas (youth, college, lower divisions and the top flight), hosting several podcasts and featuring reader submissions, grassroots community news and forum sections.

“There’s still a gap that the media has not understood,” he added, “and we're still treated as a minor sport in many ways, which we're not. I know for a fact we're not, and the numbers show that.”

“We want to cover MLS the way soccer is covered in every single country besides the United States,” co-founder and executive director Roberto Silva told MLSsoccer.com. “We want to cover MLS the way football or basketball are covered in the US. That's our goal.

As much of a headwind as the pandemic may present, the site’s creators see a far bigger tide moving in their favor as the beautiful game keeps growing in Texas – and they believe they can cover it better, and bigger, than anyone in the mainstream media.

“It's difficult not to be excited by it. Because as a lover of the game in this state, in this country, there's a lot of gaps in soccer coverage. And the more we can fill that, the better,” said Arnold, a Goal.com alum who also pens the “Getting CONCACAFed” newsletter and contributes to The Dallas Morning News, The New York Times and other outlets.

“That sort of holistic approach to the state’s soccer is hopefully something that generates success and generates passion, and also lets us be truly the community that sort of unites those disparate groups. Because we know that soccer is big in Texas; we know that this is a soccer state. Yet it feels like that hasn't necessarily coalesced into one thing. It does feel like the Midland youth coach and the Houston Dynamo superfan never meet, whether that's geographic or whether that's cultural differences that truly do exist in a state as big as France.”

The site also includes Spanish-language content and during its first month of existence hosted The Texas Soccer Summit, a four-day online convention with a wide range of discussions and panelists. They included Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos, FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez, Austin FC president Andy Loughnane, referee Ismail Elfath and dozens of other luminaries from Texas soccer and beyond.

Of particular note, The Striker Texas has committed to sending its MLS reporters to all of their teams’ away matches where allowed by COVID regulations, a hefty investment in travel costs that remains a relative rarity. Silva reckons that it’s the only US soccer site with that level of on-site coverage, no small chunk of an annual budget he places in the high six figures.