Recap: Austin FC 1, Minnesota United FC 0

Austin FC used a second-half goal by Maxi Urruti to make it four straight unbeaten games at home to start the 2022 MLS season, beating Minnesota United FC 1-0 at Q2 Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both teams struggled to demonstrate a significant threat in the way of an attack in the first half, ending a fairly disjointed opening 45 minutes with a shot each but zero on target. That was despite Austin holding a 65%-35% edge in possession.

Austin finally broke through in the 58th minute on an unusual sequence. Urruti, who went to ground inside the Minnesota box, rose to his feet in time to fire a pass from Hector Jimenez beyond Dayne St. Clair to make it 1-0.