Recap: Austin FC 1, Minnesota United FC 0

Austin FC used a second-half goal by Maxi Urruti to make it four straight unbeaten games at home to start the 2022 MLS season, beating Minnesota United FC 1-0 at Q2 Stadium on Sunday evening.
Both teams struggled to demonstrate a significant threat in the way of an attack in the first half, ending a fairly disjointed opening 45 minutes with a shot each but zero on target. That was despite Austin holding a 65%-35% edge in possession.
Austin finally broke through in the 58th minute on an unusual sequence. Urruti, who went to ground inside the Minnesota box, rose to his feet in time to fire a pass from Hector Jimenez beyond Dayne St. Clair to make it 1-0.
The proceedings took a wide-open pace in the latter stages with Austin coming close to an insurance goal on multiple occasions and Minnesota seeking an equalizer, but ultimately it was VERDE seeing the match out for all three points.
Goals
- 58' - ATX - Maxi Urruti | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was a tale of two halves as both Austin and Minnesota needed some time to get things rolling offensively. But an entertaining second half, highlighted by Urruti’s second goal in as many games, gave Josh Wolff’s side three wins through six matches this season after needing 12 matches to reach that mark in their inaugural campaign. Minnesota, who scored one goal in each of their first five matches, were forced to leave the Longhorn State empty-handed.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: A rather interesting sequence led to Austin's goal. While Urruti took his chance well after a little gamesmanship, Minnesota’s defense could have done better with this one.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Maxi Urutti had the lone goal of the night and led Austin to a key early-season victory.
Next Up
- ATX: Saturday, April 16 at D.C. United | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- MIN: Saturday, April 16 vs. Colorado Rapids | 8 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)