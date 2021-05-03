Team of the Week presented by Audi: San Jose, Seattle dominant in Week 3 victories

Homegrown forward Cade Cowell maintained his sterling form in Week 3, leading the Team of the Week presented by Audi via one goal and two assists in the San Jose Earthquakes ' 4-1 breeze past D.C. United .

San Jose are one of three teams with multiple players in the starting XI, as midfielder Jackson Yueill scored twice in their dispatch of the shorthanded Black-and-Red, who are still finding their way under new head coach Hernan Losada.

The Seattle Sounders also have double-trouble on the Team of the Week, with forward Raul Ruidiaz included scoring twice in a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy. He’s now on four goals through three matches, while left wingback Brad Smith notched a goal and an assist apiece as Seattle moved atop the overall league table.