Team of the Week presented by Audi: San Jose, Seattle dominant in Week 3 victories

Homegrown forward Cade Cowell maintained his sterling form in Week 3, leading the Team of the Week presented by Audi via one goal and two assists in the San Jose Earthquakes' 4-1 breeze past D.C. United.
San Jose are one of three teams with multiple players in the starting XI, as midfielder Jackson Yueill scored twice in their dispatch of the shorthanded Black-and-Red, who are still finding their way under new head coach Hernan Losada.
The Seattle Sounders also have double-trouble on the Team of the Week, with forward Raul Ruidiaz included scoring twice in a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy. He’s now on four goals through three matches, while left wingback Brad Smith notched a goal and an assist apiece as Seattle moved atop the overall league table.
Props go to New York City FC defenders Anton Tinnherholm and James Sands, too. They stepped up in the Cityzens’ 2-0 win at the Philadelphia Union, taking advantage of a first-half red card.
Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubin is coming into his own, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. That helped Freddy Juarez earn the Coach of the Week spot, organizing RSL past a traditional Western Conference pace-setter as they surpass early-season expectations.
To round out the side, Carles Gil was simply brilliant for the New England Revolution against Atlanta United. Alex Ring remains an immense pick-up for expansion side Austin FC, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis' timely early interventions helped the Music City side preserve a shutout, and Ryan Shawcross hardly put a foot wrong during his first Inter Miami CF start.
Team of the Week (4-3-3, left to right): Joe Willis (NSH) – Anton Tinnerholm (NYC), James Sands (NYC), Ryan Shawcross (MIA), Brad Smith (SEA) – Carles Gil (NE), Alexander Ring (ATX), Jackson Yueill (SJ) – Cade Cowell (SJ), Raul Ruidiaz (SEA), Rubio Rubin (RSL)
Coach: Freddy Juarez (RSL)
Bench: William Yarbrough (COL), Andrew Farrell (NE), Ryan Hollingshead (DAL), Caden Clark (RBNY), Andres Ricaurte (DAL), Nani (ORL), Diego Rubio (COL)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.