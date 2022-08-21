LAFC become first team to clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The decisive match was the 1-1 draw between the Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo FC , ensuring LAFC can finish no lower than seventh place roughly seven weeks before Decision Day arrives on Oct. 9.

The Black & Gold became the first team to book a spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, mathematically securing their place Saturday night thanks to other Western Conference results and despite a 2-1 loss at the San Jose Earthquakes snapping their seven-game win streak.

Courtesy of Colorado's draw this evening, @LAFC becomes the first team to clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. LAFC clinched a position in just 25 matches, tying their own @MLS record set in 2019 for the fewest games played prior to clinching a playoff berth. pic.twitter.com/J2xBKdbf1c

Playoff history

First-year head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team is atop the Supporters’ Shield race through Week 26, a stark turnaround from when they missed the playoffs a year ago under now-Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.

LAFC made the playoffs every year from 2018-20 upon their expansion launch, including winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2019. They’ve suffered two Round One exits and lost in the Conference Finals once.

With a deep star-studded roster that includes Carlos Vela and summertime signings Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, LAFC are on pace to break the all-time MLS points record (73) the New England Revolution set during the 2021 campaign. LAFC’s 2019 squad held the previous record at 72.

