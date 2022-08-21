CF Montréal’s Kei Kamara reaches another MLS goalscoring milestone

That was the game's opener, with the former Sierra Leone international latching onto Romell Quioto ’s low cross to help CFM stay at second place in the Eastern Conference table after Week 26.

Kamara, 37, broke their deadlock in the 26th minute of Saturday night’s 4-0 win over the New England Revolution at Stade Saputo.

The CF Montréal striker now has sole ownership of third place in the league’s all-time goalscoring chart, booking tally No. 135 and passing Jeff Cunningham in the process.

Kamara is with his ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He first joined the league in 2006 with Columbus.

Kamara is the only active player in the top 10 of MLS's all-time goals chart (seen below), with the top spot belonging to San Jose Earthquakes all-time great Chris Wondolowski (171).

Up next for Kamara is chasing down US soccer legend Landon Donovan (145), for whom the league's MVP award is named after. He's only 10 goals back, and Montréal have eight games remaining before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs get underway after Decision Day on Oct. 9.