CF Montréal’s Kei Kamara reaches another MLS goalscoring milestone

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kei Kamara cele

Kei Kamara keeps on climbing the MLS record books.

The CF Montréal striker now has sole ownership of third place in the league’s all-time goalscoring chart, booking tally No. 135 and passing Jeff Cunningham in the process.

Kamara, 37, broke their deadlock in the 26th minute of Saturday night’s 4-0 win over the New England Revolution at Stade Saputo.

That was the game's opener, with the former Sierra Leone international latching onto Romell Quioto’s low cross to help CFM stay at second place in the Eastern Conference table after Week 26.

Kamara is with his ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He first joined the league in 2006 with Columbus.

Kamara is the only active player in the top 10 of MLS's all-time goals chart (seen below), with the top spot belonging to San Jose Earthquakes all-time great Chris Wondolowski (171).

Up next for Kamara is chasing down US soccer legend Landon Donovan (145), for whom the league's MVP award is named after. He's only 10 goals back, and Montréal have eight games remaining before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs get underway after Decision Day on Oct. 9.

In February, Kamara signed with Montréal through the 2022 campaign with an option for 2023. He has 5g/5a in 25 games (10 starts) this season.

Top 10: MLS all-time goals chart
Player
Goals
Games
1. Chris Wondolowski
171
413
2. Landon Donovan
145
340
3. Kei Kamara
135
384
4. Jeff Cunningham
134
365
5. Jaime Moreno
133
340
6. Bradley Wright-Phillips
117
234
7. Ante Razov
114
262
8. Jason Kreis
108
305
9. Dwayne De Rosario
104
343
10. Taylor Twellman
101
174
CF Montréal Kei Kamara

Related Stories

Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC rebound in Week 26
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Mukhtar continues MVP case, Carranza dominates in Week 26
Seattle face playoff uncertainty, Philadelphia are suddenly a scoring machine & more from Week 26
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery
Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27
Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes

Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes
Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
More News
Video
Video
Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
33:51

Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
1:18

New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
2:27
Instant Replay

Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
1:27:23

Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023