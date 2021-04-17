Recap: CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 2

CF Montréal couldn't wait to show everyone what they're made of, as new coach Wilfried Nancy's squad confounded many preseason predictions to begin the 2021 season in style by recording a convincing 4-2 win over their Canadian Classique rivals Toronto FC .

It only took three minutes for CF Montréal to darken the scoresheet. And it was Mason Toye, who provided the answer to an undoubted future trivia question by scoring the club's first goal under their new name and identity.

In a counter attack situation, Zachary Brault-Guillard ran up the middle of the pitch and sent a through ball for Toye along the left side. The New Jersey native, continuing his fine form from preseason, had loads of space to take a shot that beat Alex Bono towards the far post to break the ice early.

Romell Quioto took it upon himself to get his club the second goal of the game. The Honduran international chased after an overhead through pass on the right flank and man-handled Luke Singh before beating Bono with a powerful shot to give Montréal a 2-0 lead.

TFC cut the deficit to one goal with a penalty just before halftime. Joel Waterman was caught taking down Auro inside the box and gave Toronto a golden opportunity to head to the locker rooms with a 2-1 score line.

Clement Diop stopped Auro's attempt from the spot but referee Ismail Elfath reviewed the play with VAR and found that the Senegalese goalkeeper was off his line. Toronto swapped penalty takers for Mark Delgado and the 25 year-old did not miss on the second attempt.

Victor Wanyama settled things down with a third Montréal goal at the 54th minute. In a corner kick situation, the former Tottenham Hotspur towered over Micheal Bradley at the far post and his headed effort hit the back of the net.

Djordje Mihailovic gave his team a fourth goal in their season debut, a franchise record. Erik Hurtado fed Mihailovic from the right flank and the Florida native soared passed Omar Gonzalez to open his CF Montréal account.