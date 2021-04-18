Emotional Chicharito targets ultimate redemption season after opening brace

The emotion was raw, the relief was real. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez wasn’t holding back his feelings in a pitch-side post-match interview on ABC after helping lead the LA Galaxy to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Inter Miami CF Sunday afternoon.

“I’m holding [back] my tears. I suffered the loss of my grandfather, I would love him to keep watching [me] scoring goals,” he said. “I’m very touched because, like I told you, last year was very difficult. I miss him so much and these goals are for him, my kids, my whole family, my friends, everyone. I maintain patience, I keep grinding and thankfully things are coming around and hopefully, like I say, I just want to be a part of an unbelievable season and lift the trophy.”

Chicharito scored just two goals in an injury-plagued 2020 season that Mexico’s all-time leading scorer called the most difficult of his storied career, a year that included the death of his grandfather, Tomas Balcazar, in August.

Following the 2020 season, Chicharito apologized and vowed to bounce back in 2021. New LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said he saw the work Chicharito put in during preseason and was thrilled for him to see that hard work pay off Sunday afternoon.

“For him to kind of take the monkey or gorilla off his back a little bit and to move forward in this first goal and score a couple goals, I couldn't be happier for him,” Vanney said.

Vanney deserves credit, as well, for the tactical switch that created more space for Chicharito to operate. That came when he brought on Ethan Zubak, who spent all of preseason as a wide player, and utilized him as a second striker when he came on as a second-half substitute.

“The thing about Ethan is not so much about his positional play, it’s more about his willingness to run, and whether it's from a wide position or it's from a central position, he gives us that consistent willingness to run behind, to stretch the opposition,” Vanney said. “If you have center backs or fullbacks who are trying to be aggressive into the space in front of them, he will constantly put those guys in difficult situations.”

Vanney said he recognized Miami’s center back duo of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Nicolas Figal were being released “to deal with our players who are kind of in those half spaces.” That extra space that Chicharito had was exploited, Vanney said, on the first of his two goals, when he stepped in front of Gonzalez Pirez with his first touch before a tidy finish.