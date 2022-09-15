Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC make history in Week 31

Austin FC made some history as MLS Week 31’s nine-game slate concluded Wednesday, allowing the second-year club to lead the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Moussa Djitte gets one of the striker spots after netting a hat trick as a second-half substitute, pacing a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake. That result not only snapped a three-game losing streak for the Verde & Black, but punched their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs ticket. This dramatic year-two turnaround gave top coaching honors to Josh Wolff, while goalkeeper Brad Stuver is on the bench following a six-save shutout.

Another team with multiple nods is Atlanta United, placing midfielder Thiago Almada and left back Andrew Gutman in the starting lineup after a 1-0 win at Orlando City SC kept their postseason bid alive. Almada’s 72nd-minute game-winner marked the rising Argentine star’s second goal in as many games, while Gutman logged an assist for the second-straight game.