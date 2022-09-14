"We don't deserve to be in the playoffs": NE Revolution's hopes dwindle after Houston loss 

The Revs are three points below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference with just three games remaining and every team around them with a game in hand.

The defeat in Houston came four days after falling to the New York Red Bulls and, considering post-match comments from sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena, it was the most disappointing in a run that has only seen them win three times in their last 10 games.

“I don't know what the probability of us qualifying for the playoffs would be, I don't think it's great,” Arena said. “We’re certainly going to try to win our last three games, but we tried to win tonight. We tried to win in New York and we've come up short and we had a very poor homestand as well before this. So there's no excuses. It was all there for us and we have not performed up to I think our expectations.”