How “world-class” Gonzalo Higuain saved Inter Miami’s 2022 playoff hopes

“So we pinned that up on the wall, that was motivation and he’s winning us games of football. We need to score goals. For us to get into the playoffs, we need to score goals, we need to attack.”

“We have to thank that player because that was my team talk done, questioning Gonzalo’s ability,” Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville said postgame. “And it’s funny because yesterday we had a bit of a competition in the team about who had won the most titles and Gonzalo had trumped everyone with 15 and everyone else had won two or three.

That perhaps ignited a spark in the 34-year-old Argentine, who scored both Herons' goals upon beating the MLS Cup 2020 champions, 2-1 , at DRV PNK Stadium – in a game that featured over a two-and-a-half-hour weather delay due to lightning.

Higuain, whose goals came in the 25th and 82nd minutes to negate Cucho Hernandez’s 41st-minute equalizer, said there are no hard feelings toward the Crew captain. But at the same time, “you should be careful what you say before a game because it can come back to haunt you.”

Most pressingly, Miami’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak and brought them two points below the Eastern Conference’s Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs line – and Columbus (seventh place) – with four games to go. Now in eighth place, Neville believes momentum is back heading into Sunday’s clash at bottom-of-the-league D.C. United (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

“There’s no holding back now, there’s no resting anyone,” said Neville. “We’ve got four cup finals to go and I firmly believe it’s in our own hands. Sunday we move on again. We’ve got to produce another big, big performance before the international break.”

Higuain, with his brace against Columbus, equaled his MLS season-high goals mark (12) from a year ago. The Designated Player has found a strong level lately, a development Neville believes comes down to a midseason trade acquisition from Toronto FC.

“He’s taken us, he’s leading the team, he’s inspiring everyone in that dressing room,” Neville said. “I’d say that over the last two and a half years that he’s been at this football cub, he’s probably at times not done that. But I think what he’s found … he’s found a player in [Alejandro] Pozuelo that’s on the same wavelength as him. And he’s found a dressing room that adores him, looks up to him, respects him, but also needs him for these big moments.