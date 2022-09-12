Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders roar back in Week 30

Both of their Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes still hang in the balance, but Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC kept postseason aspirations alive with inspirational wins in Week 30. And now they lead the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.

In Atlanta’s case, a 4-2 win over Toronto FC was powered by a hat trick from center back Juan Jose Purata (3g, 0a) and another golazo from midfielder Thiago Almada (1g/1a). Purata is on loan from Liga MX’s Tigres UANL and, per Opta, is the first player since at least 2010 to score three headed goals in a single MLS match. Meanwhile, Almada is on Argentina’s World Cup radar and continues to offer returns on an MLS-record incoming transfer ($16 million from Independiente).

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has his second straight TOTW nod, elevating his team to a 5-1 rout of recent US Open Cup winners Orlando City SC – vaulting them into the Supporters’ Shield lead over LAFC in the process. Center back Jack Elliott (1g, 0a) earns a starting nod and left back Kai Wagner (0g, 2a) is on the bench as the Eastern Conference leaders approach a record goal differential mark (at +46).

FC Cincinnati have two honorees, too, following a 6-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes: Brenner at striker and Luciano Acosta in midfield. Brenner (3g, 1a) notched his second hat trick of the 2022 campaign, and Acosta (1g/2a) extended his league-leading assist total to 18.

A quickfire brace from FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira rescued a 2-1 win over LAFC, keeping the US men’s national team forward in fine form ahead of the September international window. He joins Ruidiaz and Brenner up top.