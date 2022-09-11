The Philadelphia Union are a buzzsaw: “What’s going on here is special”

It’s been sheer domination from a side that's been borderline unstoppable for two straight months and could earn a second Supporters' Shield title in three years. With three games to go, they've also secured a home game in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words for the amount of times that these players are hitting the back of the net,” Curtin said after the match. “Overall, the players deserve 100 percent of the credit. They have continued to amaze me week-in and week-out.”

Curtin added: “I think it’s important to have multiple ways to win and this group has found that, which is powerful at this stage of the season. We want to keep momentum going, we want to make it hard on LAFC. We’re getting closer to our second goal of the season, which is first place in the Eastern Conference – not an easy thing to do, there’s so many good teams, so many talented players. And again, to be on 63 points at this stage is a testament to how good these players are that [sporting director] Ernst Tanner has given me.”