Seattle’s playoff hopes surge vs. Austin: “Today you see the real Sounders”

SEATTLE – For Seattle Sounders FC , Saturday evening's 3-0 rout of Austin FC at Lumen Field was as cathartic as it was crucial.

Added captain Nicolas Lodeiro to the local broadcast crew: "Today you see the real Sounders or close to our team. Today was a really good game to show us what we can do better. We have to repeat, repeat, repeat and win a spot in the playoffs."

"It was a step forward," Schmetzer said postgame. "I think, look, even when we were losing games, finding ways to lose games, I thought there were moments in all of those games where we played some good soccer. But we just had mental lapses, we had some goals that we gave up that we shouldn't have given up. There were some good moments even when we were losing games."

In dire need of three points as they look to chart a late push back into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs race, Seattle put on their most complete showing since their historic Concacaf Champions League title run earlier this year, blitzing Austin behind a Raúl Ruidíaz brace and a second-half own goal.

With two goals in the club's 3-0 victory tonight, Raúl Ruidíaz ( @RaulRuidiazM ) recorded his 11th career multi-goal game in @MLS regular-season play, surpassing @clint_dempsey (10) for the most multi-score games in @SoundersFC history. pic.twitter.com/AblPER802C

It was Seattle's second straight victory after last weekend's 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC, which came on the heels of a five-match winless run that left the Rave Green's postseason hopes hanging by a thread.

The odds are still stacked against them with four matches to go, but Schmetzer said a result like Saturday's can go a long way in instilling a continued belief that they can accomplish the lofty task in front of them. Seattle are currently on 39 points in ninth place (12W-15W-3D), four off the pace of Real Salt Lake for the seventh-and-final postseason bid in the Western Conference.

"I think the team's in a good run of form," Schmetzer said. "I think that they believe that they can do this. That's a credit to them."

Homegrown midfielder Josh Atencio said that sense of belief is only enhanced by the nature of Saturday's opposition.

Sebastian Driussi, Austin's Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate, didn't start the match due to an unspecified knee injury, but the Texan side has still been one of the league's top teams all season. Their 60 goals scored are tied with LAFC for the most in the West, and they're poised to soon clinch a first-ever playoff berth.