Sam Sarver seals FC Dallas win in style | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The 23-year-old forward delivered the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 12 with a remarkable breakaway run and finish in second-half stoppage time that capped a 3-1 home win over Real Salt Lake.

"When I saw all that space in front of me, I just thought, ‘Let’s see if they can catch me,'" said Sarver. "I kind of blacked out in the moment. You get into your own zone and don’t think about anything else."

The former MLS NEXT Pro standout celebrated the 92nd-minute goal, his second in as many games and first at home, by jumping into the Toyota Stadium stands to celebrate with fans.

"I’ve always been that type of player," Sarver said. "If you look at my college goals, I’ve always been a fan hype guy."

Winners of two straight, Sarver and Dallas will look to keep the good times rolling on Wednesday when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).