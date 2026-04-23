Team of the Matchday: Wild Wednesday in New York, Miami's road momentum

Stars scored goals in bunches on Wednesday night to earn their place on the Matchday 9 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Matt Turner (NE) - Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Paul Marie (SJ) - Martín Ojeda (ORL), Rodrigo De Paul (MIA), Ronald Donkor (RBNY), Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY) - Tai Baribo (DC), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Preston Judd (SJ)
Coach: Guillermo Hoyos (MIA)
Bench: Luka Gavran (TOR), Lucas Herrington (COL), Taha Habroune (CLB), José Cifuentes (TOR), Luis Otávio (ORL), Aliyu Ibrahim (HOU), Agustín Ojeda (NYC), Kévin Denkey (TOR), Timo Werner (SJ)
Team highlights
Mayhem unfolded across the tri-state area as Tai Baribo netted a hat trick to help D.C. United scrape out a 4-4 draw at Red Bull New York. On the flip side, RBNY winger Jorge Ruvalcaba bagged a brace and Ronald Donkor produced 1g/2a, including his first MLS goal.
New York City FC settled for a 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati, led by a Nicolás Fernández Mercau first-half brace.
Rodrigo De Paul delivered for Inter Miami CF in a 2-0 victory at Real Salt Lake, scoring the late game-winner via a gorgeous long-range curler for the Herons' second consecutive away victory under interim manager Guillermo Hoyos.
Catapulting themselves into the Supporters’ Shield lead, the San Jose Earthquakes routed Austin FC, 5-1, courtesy of a hat trick of assists from Paul Marie, who set up both of Preston Judd’s two goals.
Martín Ojeda netted a second-half brace for Orlando City, scoring the game-winner and a pinpoint free kick in the Lions' 4-1 home win over Charlotte FC.
Minnesota United FC defender Anthony Markanich scored the game-winner in a 1-0 triumph at FC Dallas, helping the Loons surge up the Western Conference table.
Lastly, Mamadou Fofana was active defensively in front of goalkeeper Matt Turner during the New England Revolution’s 2-1 away win over Atlanta United. The USMNT shotstopper was forced into eight saves, half of which were diving denials.