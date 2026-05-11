Messi takes over Toronto, Gil has Revs soaring & more from Matchday 12

The 2026 FIFA World Cup looms closer with every passing hour, and boy, could you tell around MLS Matchday 12.

From established superstars honing their expertise to up-and-comers making a final push for a spot on their country’s roster, the palpable urgency around this summer’s massive tournament added to the ongoing hunt for points and momentum to make an explosive mix.

Matchday 12 is in the books. 📚 Catch the action with @Ticketmaster , the Home for Soccer Fans: https://t.co/yMNDcJ4P0U pic.twitter.com/Po0h2uxvsl

Miami’s successful journey north of the border was also marked by yet another record for Messi, who became the fastest player in MLS history – by far – to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions. Now on 59g/41a, the GOAT did so in a mere 64 matches. And while it might be painful for TFC fans to hear, there’s something poetic about the fact that the previous mark was held by Reds legend Sebastian Giovinco (95 matches).

Those were the words of Inter Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos – using one of the highest compliments a footballer can receive in the Spanish language – after Argentine pals Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul each nabbed one goal and two assists to wow a BMO Field-record crowd of 44,828 in the Herons’ 4-2 thumping of Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon.

“When they express themselves, they open any defense, any game situation. We’re talking about people who are cracks, cracks, cracks.”

A Rose City romp

Speaking of 6ix…

The scoring has not been particularly plentiful for the Portland Timbers in 2026. The Green & Gold rank near the bottom of MLS in terms of expected goals and have only scored more than three goals once all season, a 3-2 opening-day win over Columbus.

So yeah, of course we, uhh, all saw it coming when they absolutely destroyed Sporting Kansas City, 6-0, at Providence Park, racing out to a 4-0 lead before half an hour had elapsed, their mercurial young Venezuelan striker Kevin Kelsy leading the way with 2g/2a.

It’s Portland’s largest-ever margin of victory, their first clean sheet of the season and, rather remarkably, they recorded a 100% conversion rate with six goals from six shots on target.

“We're nowhere near the level that I believe we can be at. I think we saw a team that dropped their ego and played as a team,” said head coach Phil Neville, who then upped the ante quite a bit by calling his side’s performance in last week’s loss at Real Salt Lake “a disgrace,” and adding that he was “super proud of the performance, and I've told them I want a nine-point week and nothing less than that.”

That’s no small ask, considering the Timbers must now make a cross-continent trip to Québec to face CF Montréal on Wednesday, then make another long flight down to Miami to face Lionel Messi and the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champs next weekend.