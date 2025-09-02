Team of the Matchday: Philly on a roll, San Diego make history

Whether spoiling the party or creating one, stars delivered memorable moments to secure selection to the Matchday 31 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (4-3-3, left to right)
Starters: Jayden Hibbert (ATL) - Dylan Nealis (RBNY), Ronald Hernández (ATL), Kai Wagner (PHI) - Owen Wolff (ATX), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Jeppe Tverskov (SD), Ondřej Lingr (HOU) - Anders Dreyer (SD), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Gabriel Pirani (DC)
Coach: Bradley Carnell (PHI)
Bench: Patrick Schulte (CLB), Justin Haak (NYC), Robin Lod (MIN), Steven Alzate (ATL), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Ezequiel Ponce (HOU), Bruno Damiani (PHI), Osman Bukari (ATX), Dániel Sallói (SKC)
Team highlights
The weekend began with Bradley Carnell’s Philadelphia Union downing FC Cincinnati, 1-0, in a top-of-the-East clash at TQL Stadium. Kai Wagner helped keep Cincy off the scoreboard to ensure Philly’s qualification to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons while creating a five-point gap atop the conference.
The weekend ended with a similarly mouthwatering matchup in the West, where San Diego FC’s 2-1 comeback victory spoiled Son Heung-Min’s LAFC home debut. Jeppe Tverskov sprung Anders Dreyer for the winning goal on the counterattack as the victory tied a couple of records, equalling the single-season MLS road win streak mark (seven) and matching the league record for wins by an expansion team (17).
Ondřej Lingr also provided a game-winning assist in Houston Dynamo FC’s 3-2 triumph at St. Louis CITY SC, while Owen Wolff set up the opener in Austin FC’s 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Gabriel Pirani scored both goals in D.C. United's 2-1 win at New York City FC. Dejan Joveljić matched that output in Sporting Kansas City’s 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids, becoming the third player in MLS history to score 15+ goals in consecutive seasons for different teams.
The Canadian Classique also delivered drama in a 1-1 draw, courtesy of Jonathan Osorio's 89th-minute equalizer, which ensured a late point for Toronto FC against CF Montréal.
Over in Atlanta, the Five Stripes snapped their 11-game winless streak in league play with an impressive 1-0 victory at top-four side Nashville SC. Goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert shut down a potent Coyotes attack with seven crucial saves, while defender Ronald Hernández aided in the clean sheet and netted the game-winning header.
Lastly, Dylan Nealis helped the New York Red Bulls take a point in a scoreless draw against the Columbus Crew at Sports Illustrated Stadium with the clean sheet.