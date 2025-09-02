Team of the Matchday: Philly on a roll, San Diego make history

Whether spoiling the party or creating one, stars delivered memorable moments to secure selection to the Matchday 31 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

The weekend began with Bradley Carnell’s Philadelphia Union downing FC Cincinnati, 1-0, in a top-of-the-East clash at TQL Stadium. Kai Wagner helped keep Cincy off the scoreboard to ensure Philly’s qualification to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons while creating a five-point gap atop the conference.

The weekend ended with a similarly mouthwatering matchup in the West, where San Diego FC’s 2-1 comeback victory spoiled Son Heung-Min’s LAFC home debut. Jeppe Tverskov sprung Anders Dreyer for the winning goal on the counterattack as the victory tied a couple of records, equalling the single-season MLS road win streak mark (seven) and matching the league record for wins by an expansion team (17).

The Canadian Classique also delivered drama in a 1-1 draw, courtesy of Jonathan Osorio's 89th-minute equalizer, which ensured a late point for Toronto FC against CF Montréal.