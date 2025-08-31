Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Philadelphia Union are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, punching this year's first Eastern Conference ticket with a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati on Saturday.
The Union (57 points; 17W-6L-6D) lead the Supporters' Shield standings with five games remaining, as they eye a second regular-season title in six years after also topping the table in 2020.
Philly are in their first season under head coach Bradley Carnell, whose side is chasing home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
Star players
The Union are led by striker Tai Baribo, who has 16 goals to enter the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. The Israeli international was named a 2025 MLS All-Star, as were center back Jakob Glesnes and left back Kai Wagner.
Homegrown attacker Quinn Sullivan has taken a notable step forward this year, while Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques form a strong foundation in midfield.
The Union boast the league's best defense, allowing just 26 goals. Andre Blake remains their first-choice goalkeeper, but homegrown Andrew Rick has also ably deputized for key stretches.
How far can Carnell take the Union during his first season in charge?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.