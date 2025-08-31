Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Philadelphia Union are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, punching this year's first Eastern Conference ticket with a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Philly are in their first season under head coach Bradley Carnell, whose side is chasing home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Union (57 points; 17W-6L-6D) lead the Supporters' Shield standings with five games remaining, as they eye a second regular-season title in six years after also topping the table in 2020.

Star players

The Union are led by striker Tai Baribo, who has 16 goals to enter the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. The Israeli international was named a 2025 MLS All-Star, as were center back Jakob Glesnes and left back Kai Wagner.

Homegrown attacker Quinn Sullivan has taken a notable step forward this year, while Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques form a strong foundation in midfield.

The Union boast the league's best defense, allowing just 26 goals. Andre Blake remains their first-choice goalkeeper, but homegrown Andrew Rick has also ably deputized for key stretches.